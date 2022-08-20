Manchester United owners give green light for Ten Hag to 'spend his way out of the crisis' as Red Devils plot 3 transfers: Reports

Manchester United will continue to pursue moves for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, Ajax forward Antony and PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, as per Mirror.

The Red Devils' much-needed squad rebuild appears to finally be taking shape, having only signed Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia thus far.

United have agreed on a deal with Real Madrid for Casemiro to become their fourth signing of the summer and their business does not end there.

The club's owners have given manager Erik ten Hag the green light to spend his way out of the current turmoil at Old Trafford.

His Manchester United side have kicked off the season with two demoralizing defeats, leaving the mood around the club at rock bottom.

However, a source has said:

"United are going into the final days of the transfer window with all guns blazing."

The Red Devils have long targeted Barcelona's De Jong, even agreeing a deal worth £71.5 million including add-ons with the La Liga giants.

But the Dutch midfielder has seemed to desire remaining at the Nou Camp with the fact that he is owed £17 million in deferred wages by the Blaugrana.

It was believed that a move for De Jong was placed on the backburner following the agreement for Casemiro.

Yet, United are still interested in pursuing his former Ajax midfielder, who is Ten Hag's No.1 transfer priority.

Meanwhile, the hunt for an attacker continues with United potentially looking to sign both Antony and Gakpo.

A £72.3 million bid was rejected for Antony but the Brazilian appears to be pushing for the move. He sat out the club's training session on Friday.

It is believed Ajax will eventually sell if United bring more money to the table.

PSV winger Gakpo wants a Premier League opportunity and is valued at around £35 million.

United are preparing to launch a proposal for the young Dutchman following the Eredivise side's Champions League play-off with Rangers.

Manchester United in for an intriguing end to summer transfer window

A move for De Jong may still be on the cards

The transfer window closes on September 1 meaning that Manchester United have 12 days to get their business done.

If United were to pull off the signings of De Jong, Antony and Gakpo, it would be a huge statement of intent from Ten Hag's side.

Given their woeful start to the campaign, they are in stark need of reinforcements.

However, nobody would have envisioned potentially four high-profile signings coming to Old Trafford a week ago.

It's clear that Ten Hag's need to revitalize this broken Manchester United side has finally been realized by the higher-ups

