Manchester United owners show interest in acquiring new IPL franchise for next season - Reports

Manchester United's owners, the Glazers, have shown interest in purchasing an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise for next season, according to the Times of India.

Manchester United are one of the biggest sporting entities in the world and are valued at around $4.2 billion.

The Red Devils' US-based owners are now preparing to dip their toes into cricket. They have reportedly picked up the Invitation to Tender (ITT) put out by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) through a private equity fund.

The Glazer family is believed to be interested in the development of the world's most successful and valuable T20 franchise league.

According to the ITT's rules, one can only bid if their firm has an average turnover of ₹3,000 crores or a personal net worth of ₹2,500 crores.

The BCCI has allowed foreign companies to buy the ITT and submit a bid on one condition. If they win the bid, they would need to set up a company in India.

Sources at the Times of India state that they aren't sure if the Manchester United owners will take part in the bidding war. However, they have surely shown a keen interest. TOI said:

"So, technically, overseas investors are eligible to submit a bid if they meet these conditions. We don't really know whether Manchester United owners will come to the bidding table. What we certainly know is that they've shown interest."

Other business tycoons to have picked up an ITT include Adani Group, Hindustan Times Media, Torrent Pharma, Jindal Steel and Aurobindo Pharma.

Manchester United owners have faced a lot of backlash from fans over the years

The Glazers have been subject to a lot of criticism from Manchester United fans over the years. The United faithful have accused their owners of not showing enough ambition when it comes to the club.

Manchester United fans really turned against their owners following the European Super League fiasco which took place earlier this year. Fans took over the Old Trafford pitch in protest ahead of United's game against Liverpool last season. The game ended up getting postponed.

The protests and callouts from the media saw Manchester United's chief executive Ed Woodward step down from his role before the end of the year. The Glazer family also issued a public apology to fans of the club.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Manchester United fear another huge 'Glazers out' protest by supporters before their game against Liverpool at Old Trafford this Sunday, with local police already on red alert.(Daily Star) Manchester United fear another huge 'Glazers out' protest by supporters before their game against Liverpool at Old Trafford this Sunday, with local police already on red alert.(Daily Star) https://t.co/QPIHXB0BOQ

