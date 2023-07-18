Manchester United in parallel dialogue with French international as alternative for Rasmus Hojlund: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani as an alternative to Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The Red Devils have identified the forward position as a top priority to be strengthened this summer, with Erik ten Hag keen on bringing in a world-class finisher.

Manchester United have already signed Mason Mount from Chelsea and are reportedly on the verge of completing a deal for goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

According to transfer expert David Ornstein, the Red Devils have already agreed personal terms with Hojlund. The 20-year-old Serie A sensation has emerged as a top summer transfer target for Manchester United.

However, his club side, Atalanta, seem unwilling to compromise on their €70 million valuation for the striker who has spent just one season at the club. United are unwilling to pay that amount for a striker who scored only nine league goals last season.

Manchester United are exploring possible alternatives to Hojlund in case a compromise cannot be reached with Atalanta. French forward Kolo Muani is one option, and the Red Devils are holding parallel conversations with the 24-year-old, as per Ornstein.

Kolo Muani also joined his current club last season and is contracted with Frankfurt until the end of the 2026-27 season.

How did Manchester United targets Rasmus Hojlund and Randal Kolo Muani perform last season?

Eintracht Frankfurt v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga

Rasmus Hojlund and Randal Kolo Muani have appeared as the two frontrunners to lead Manchester United's attack in the 2023-24 season.

With United reportedly holding parallel dialogue with both players, here's a look at how they performed in the 2022-23 season for their respective clubs.

Hojlund enjoyed a relatively productive debut campaign at Atalanta last season following his €17 million transfer from Austrian club Sturm Graz. He finished the 2022-23 football season with 10 goals and two assists in 34 appearances across competitions.

Kolo Muani, on the other hand, saw his stock rise astronomically at Eintracht Frankfurt last season. The 24-year-old striker ended the season with 23 goals and 14 assists in 46 appearances for the Bundesliga club.

