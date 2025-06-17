Manchester United plan to complete 7 transfers in the summer window as they line up moves for multiple attacking players: Reports

As per The Mirror (via GOAL), Manchester United are looking to working to finalize seven more transfers this summer, including incomings and outgoings, as part of a huge squad rebuild. The Red Devils have already completed the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

United want to add more firepower to their attacking line-up and have been linked with Bryan Mbeumo and Hugo Ekitike, among others. On the flip side, Antony, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Jadon Sancho are all expected to leave Old Trafford.

First team players like Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund also have their future in doubt as Ruben Amorim looks to rejig his options. While defensive moves do not seem to be Manchester United's priority this summer, there are speculations that the goalkeeper department could be strengthened.

Manchester United’s urgency in the ongoing transfer window comes as a quick response to their shambolic display last season. They finished the 2024-25 Premier League campaign in 15th place and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

"It’s a big signing " - Jose Kleberson on Manchester United's new signing Matheus Cunha

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Brentford FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Former Red Devils midfielder Jose Kleberson believes Matheus Cunha is a massive signing for United. The former Brazil star added that he enjoys watching his compatriot play.

Kleberson told The Mirror:

"It’s a big signing for Man United. I really enjoy watching Cunha play. He starts to play in my town in Coritiba. I really enjoyed watching his game against Paraguay. It was the first time I watched him this close."

He added:

"He does a little bit more close movement, a lot of runs without the ball, diagonal moves. It’s a big signing. I think United are going to be scoring well with him."

The Red Devils signed Cunha for a reported £62.5 million fee after agreeing to pay his release clause. The Brazilian forward scored 17 goals and provided six assists in 36 appearances for Wolves last season.

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More