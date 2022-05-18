Manchester United planning to hijack AC Milan's move for Ligue 1 defender - Reports

Manchester United are planning to hijack AC Milan's deal for Sven Botman from Lille, reported Football Insider.

The Premier League club is looking for defensive reinforcements this summer and have their sights on the highly-rated 22-year-old.

Right now, Milan are in advanced talks to sign the 22-year-old for about £25 million from Les Dogues.

But the British football news website claims that a source close to Manchester United has revealed that they're now exploring a possible move to bring him to Old Trafford instead.

Incoming manager Erik ten Hag has already discussed potential transfer targets with United's director of football John Murtough and members of his United coaching staff, Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren in Amsterdam last week.

Botman's name is understood to have come up during the talks as the Dutch youngster is apparently admired by Ten Hag.

He is a left-sided centre-back, a position which the new Red Devils manager is looking to strengthen, and the youngster seems to match the profile perfectly.

Manchester United's failure to qualify for the Champions League could play a factor here.

The Rossoneri have already booked their place in the competition for next season and could become the Italian champions this weekend too.

Both are very attractive prospects for Botman and Manchester United may have to come up with a lucrative deal to be able to persuade him to join them instead.

The defender came through the ranks in Ajax's youth side but never played for their senior team, joining rival side Heerenveen in 2019 for his first year at senior level.

He switched to French side Lille in 2020 and has excelled since then, even winning the Ligue 1 title in his first year.

Botman's importance to the side was clear when they won just two of the 12 league games he missed through injuries this season as the Mastiffs conceded their crown in limp fashion.

Manchester United desperate to end a miserable campaign

With preparations for next season in full swing, Manchester United can't wait for the current one to end.

They play their final match this Sunday away to Crystal Palace with the side set to finish with their worst-ever points tally of the Premier League-era.

But it could get even worse for United. The Red Devils are headed to the Europa League as things stand, but could drop into the Conference League if they lose and West Ham, who're just two points behind them, win their match to Brighton.

