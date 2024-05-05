Manchester United planning swap offer including Harry Maguire to sign PL defender - Reports

According to Daily Star, Manchester United are considering offering Harry Maguire in a swap deal for Everton centre-back Jarrad Brathwaite.

Branthwaite has been one of the most impressive young defenders and his performances have earned him a call-up to England's national team as well. This season, he has made 39 appearances across competitions, helping the Toffees keep 14 clean sheets.

As per the report, the 21-year-old should cost around £70 million. United would reportedly value Maguire at £20 million in hypothetical negotiations. The Red Devils are keen on bolstering their defense this summer.

Manchester United have been defensively vulnerable this season, conceding 51 goals in 34 Premier League games this season, with a ratio of 1.5 goals against them per game.

Erik ten Hag's side has suffered from persistent injury issues in the back-line and the Dutch manager has been forced to use 30 different defensive combinations. He has even had to use defensive midfielder Casemiro as a centre-back in recent games.

Hence, reinforcing the back-line is one of United's priorities. Although Maguire has been one of the team's most consistent performers this season, he could leave the club as United look to pursue a move for Branthwaite.

Manchester United star Harry Maguire hails Kieran McKenna on social media

Former Manchester United assistant manager Kieran McKenna has done a fantastic job with Ipswich Town in the Championship this season, guiding them to a promotion to the Premier League.

Ipswich are returning the top division after 22 years and have secured back-to-back promotions from EFL League One to the Premier League.

McKenna worked for the Red Devils between 2018 and 2021. Harry Maguire hailed McKenna for his spectacular work through a social media post.

McKenna has also been one of the names linked with taking over at Old Trafford if Erik ten Hag gets sacked at the end of the season. Apart from McKenna, the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Roberto De Zerbi, and more are among the potential candidates.