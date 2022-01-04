Manchester United player had to 'google' Ralf Rangnick after his appointment to find out Red Devils' new interim manager - Reports

One Manchester United player reportedly had to google Ralf Rangnick's credentials following his appointment as interim manager at Old Trafford, according to ESPN journalist Mark Ogden.

Manchester United decided to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a string of poor results in the Premier League. The Red Devils appointed former RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis until the end of the season.

According to the aforementioned source, one Manchester United player was unaware of Rangnick at the time of his appointment. Ogden does point out that not many players spend their time studying the coaches in the footballing fraternity. However, this does mean that Ralf Rangnick had to convince the squad of his credentials.

Mark Ogden @MarkOgden_ One (there may have been others too) Man Utd player had to Google Rangnick when he was appointed, to find out who / what he was. No big deal, many players don't spend time studying coaches and trends. But it does point to Rangnick having to convince a squad of his credentials One (there may have been others too) Man Utd player had to Google Rangnick when he was appointed, to find out who / what he was. No big deal, many players don't spend time studying coaches and trends. But it does point to Rangnick having to convince a squad of his credentials

Ralf Rangnick is a well renowned manager in Germany. The 63-year-old tactician is widely regarded as the father of the modern gegenpressing system. Rangnick is also regarded as a mentor to Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

Manchester United have made an underwhelming start to life under Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United have not made the best of the starts under Ralf Rangnick. The Red Devils have won three out of five games under Rangnick but have looked far from convincing in any of those matches.

Manchester United secured a couple of 1-0 wins over Crystal Palace and Norwich City in Rangnick's first two games in charge of the Red Devils. United needed a second-half penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo to secure three points against a Norwich City side who were in the relegation zone. However, Rangnick's side did secure a routine 3-1 win over Burnley at Old Trafford.

Manchester United then battled to a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United before losing 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Also Read Article Continues below

As things stand, Manchester United are seventh in the Premier League standings, having amassed 31 points from 19 matches.

Edited by Nived Zenith