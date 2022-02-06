Manchester United players divided by club's treatment of Mason Greenwood - Reports

The Manchester United dressing room is divided over the club's attitude towards forward Mason Greenwood, according to The Sun.

The 20-year-old forward was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and rape earlier this month. However, Greenwood was recently released on bail with the incident being investigated further.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have indefinitely banned the youngster from taking part in first-team training and matches. A host of senior players, including Cristiano Ronaldo and David de Gea, have unfollowed Greenwood from all social media platforms following the allegations. Apart from fellow United players, even Manchester City star Phil Foden has unfollowed the young forward as well.

However, according to the aforementioned report, one unnamed United player is still not convinced by the club's treatment of Mason Greenwood. A source close to The Sun recently said:

"One player in particular is furious about it. He feels that ditching Mason shows they are not together. If Mason is convicted of what he has been accused of, then clearly all the players will be horrified. But the police haven’t even decided if they have enough evidence to charge him or not yet."

It is also worth mentioning that the Red Devils have stopped selling any merchandise with the name Mason Greenwood. The club are also offering exchanges to fans who previously bought shirts bearing his name.

"Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice".

Mason Greenwood was one of the brightest players to come out of the Manchester United academy in recent years. The 20-year-old was also given the number 11 shirt to showcase how important he is for the team going forward.

As things stand, Ralf Rangnick is now short of attacking options following the incident. The club also let Frenchman Anthony Martial leave on loan to join Sevilla in the January transfer window.

Manchester United were knocked out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough

United were made to rue missed opportunities as Championship side Middlesbrough knocked them out of the FA Cup in the fourth round. United lost the match in a penalty shootout after the game finished 1-1 after extra time.

Anthony Elanga was the unfortunate player who missed his spot kick in the shootout.

Manchester United will now shift their attention to the Premier League. The Red Devils travel to Burnley on 8 February.

