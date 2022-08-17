Manchester United players feel Ten Hag's approach doesn't suit their skill set; want pragmatic approach against Liverpool 

Manchester United's players reportedly feel that Erik ten Hag's attacking tactics currently do not suit them. They will favor a more pragmatic approach in their upcoming clash against Liverpool.

The Manchester Evening News has claimed that the players believe that they should get back to basics for the Old Trafford clash on Monday (August 22) night.

The Dutch boss has is known to make his teams play out from the back and press high up the pitch.

However, when the Red Devils tried this approach against Brentford on August 13, they were torn apart and found themselves 4-0 down after 35 minutes. The second goal of the game saw new signing Christian Eriksen dispossessed on the edge of the area in comical fashion. David de Gea tried to play out from the back but could only invite pressure on the midfielder.

Manchester United lost both of their clashes against Liverpool last season by an aggregate score of 9-0. The Reds ran out 5-0 winners at Old Trafford on their last visit. Ten Hag's squad clearly feel a similar outcome could be on the cards if they do alter their game plan.

Erik ten Hag considering dropping Manchester United captain Harry Maguire for Liverpool clash

According to the aforementioned Manchester Evening News article, Erik ten Hag is considering dropping Harry Maguire for their match against Liverpool. The English centre-back has endured a disastrous12 months on the pitch, with his performances littered with errors on a regular basis.

The outlet believes that Ten Hag is considering starting his new big money-signing Lisandro Martinez alongside Raphael Varane for the clash.

Plenty has been made of Martinez's lack of height for a Premier League centre-half at 5"9'.

However, Liverpool will miss their big presence upfront in the form of Darwin Nunez, who is suspended. The Uruguayan received a red card in Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace after he headbutted Joachim Andersen.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag decided to keep faith with Maguire as club captain before the start of the campaign, which angered plenty of Manchester United supporters.

He had previously indicated that Martinez and Maguire would be his first-choice centre-halves, as he stated (as per the referenced MEN article):

"We bring (Martinez) in to not strengthen the squad, but the team. Is Maguire a first-choice? I think he is. He’s proved it in the past but he also has to prove it in the present time and in the future."

He added:

"He has played how many times? Sixty times for England? He is a career that is really impressive and I expect a lot from him. But there is also internal competition and that is what a club like Man United needs."

