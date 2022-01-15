Manchester United players ‘joking’ about ‘embarrassing’ training ground mix-up from Ralf Rangnick - Reports

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick caused a massive mishap when he arrived at the Carrington training complex on a day off. The incident took place on Tuesday, hours after United's FA Cup third round win against Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Due to the blunder, the 63-year-old tactician was at the center of a joke amongst Manchester United players in the dressing room.

A source close to the Daily Mail threw some light on how Rangnick later figured out that the team had a day off. The source was quoted as saying the following:

"He called inside from his car to ask where the testers were and was reminded the players were off. Then he drove away. It was the talk of the training ground. The players were all joking about it."

However, things are not all rosy at the Manchester United training complex. According to Metro, United players are not happy with the fact that Ralf Rangnick is set to continue with the 2pm training session throughout the winter. The entire first-team squad only found this out on Friday.

The Red Devils return to Premier League action on Saturday when they once again take on Aston Villa. Rangnick's side will be hoping to return to winning ways in the league following their shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.

It is worth mentioning that United have already suffered a league defeat against Aston Villa earlier this season. They lost 1-0 to Villa back in September, which was the starting point for a string of poor league results. This eventuality led to the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United are in the midst of a top four battle in the Premier League

Manchester United are currently in the midst of a top four battle in the Premier League alongside West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

As things stand, the Red Devils are seventh in the table after amassing 31 points from 19 matches.

West Ham currently occupy the final Champions League spot in the table. However, United have two games in hand over West Ham and could be level on points with the Hammers if they win them both.

Meanwhile, Tottenham trail West Ham by four points but have three games in hand over their rivals.

A finish in the Premier League top four should be the minimum Manchester United should aim for this season. The Red Devils had a busy summer transfer in 2021 where they spent big to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

