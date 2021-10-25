Manchester United players losing faith in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amid rumors of Old Trafford sacking: Reports

Manchester United players have reportedly started losing faith in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils manager has been under immense pressure over the last few weeks. The 0-5 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday seems to have all but pushed him over the edge.

As per Mark Ogden of ESPN, a sizeable part of the Manchester United dressing room has lost faith in their manager. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now fighting for his job at the club – just months after penning a new contract.

Mark Ogden @MarkOgden_ Solskjaer losing support within the Man Utd dressing-room over tactics, selection and his inability to deal with Ronaldo and Greenwood’s lack of cohesion espn.com/soccer/manches… Solskjaer losing support within the Man Utd dressing-room over tactics, selection and his inability to deal with Ronaldo and Greenwood’s lack of cohesion espn.com/soccer/manches…

ESPN sources claim the players feel the manager has shown 'favouritism' to underperforming players and cannot solve their defensive issues. However, the source added that the atmosphere was nowhere close to the 'toxic state' that was in Jose Mourinho's final months.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer joined the club as interim manager after the sacking of Mourinho and was given a permanent contract to turn things around. However, the Norwegian has not managed to win a single trophy at the club despite getting backed in the transfer market.

Manchester United to hold meeting over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future

Mark Ogden reported the news of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer losing the player's faith. Meanwhile, Jamie Jackson of The Guardian claims the board is set to hold a meeting regarding the manager's future. He claims Manchester United's managing director, Richard Arnold, has canceled all his appointments for the day and is holding talks with Joel Glazer.

jamie jackson @JamieJackson___ Guardian sport @guardian_sport theguardian.com/football/2021/… Antonio Conte is open to discussing taking over at Manchester United if Ole Gunnar Solskjær is sacked, as it emerged that several players are questioning whether the Norwegian can take the team any further.Story: @JamieJackson___ and @FabrizioRomano Antonio Conte is open to discussing taking over at Manchester United if Ole Gunnar Solskjær is sacked, as it emerged that several players are questioning whether the Norwegian can take the team any further.Story: @JamieJackson___ and @FabrizioRomano theguardian.com/football/2021/… New detail added to the below story: "The managing director, Richard Arnold, is understood to have cancelled all appointments on Monday to hold talks with [Joel] Glazer"... twitter.com/guardian_sport… New detail added to the below story: "The managing director, Richard Arnold, is understood to have cancelled all appointments on Monday to hold talks with [Joel] Glazer"... twitter.com/guardian_sport…

While talks of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer getting sacked are going about, the manager still has faith in himself. After the loss at Old Trafford to Liverpool, he said:

"I do believe in myself. I do believe that I am getting close to what I want with the club. I have come too far, we have come too far as a group. We are too close to give up now. The results lately haven't been good enough, it's hands up and that brings doubt in anyone's mind probably, but I've got to keep strong and believe in what we're doing."

Manchester United face Tottenham Hotspur next in the Premier League this weekend before taking on Atalanta and Manchester City next week.

