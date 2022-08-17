Manchester United players think Cristiano Ronaldo is selfish and damaging - Reports

Players within the Manchester United squad reportedly believe that Cristiano Ronaldo has been "selfish" this summer, with his antics "damaging" the club.

As per Yahoo Sports (via The Daily Star), many of Ronaldo's teammates feel his behavior has been a causal factor in the Red Devils' disastrous start to the season. United currently find themselves at the bottom of the Premier League table having lost both their opening matches.

The hullabaloo surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo began very early this summer. The Athletic's David Ornstein reported in July that the Portuguese forward had asked Manchester United to let him leave if a suitable offer arrived. Ronaldo also missed most of the Red Devils' pre-season preparations due to personal reasons.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Cristiano Ronaldo has told Man Utd he wants to leave this summer, as theathletic.com/news/cristiano… Cristiano Ronaldo has told Man Utd he wants to leave this summer, as @DuncanCastles reports. 37yo said to love club but wants to play CL + fight for top honours in final stage of career - doesn’t feel likely at #MUFC . Napoli among suitors @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo has told Man Utd he wants to leave this summer, as @DuncanCastles reports. 37yo said to love club but wants to play CL + fight for top honours in final stage of career - doesn’t feel likely at #MUFC. Napoli among suitors @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/news/cristiano…

Despite being linked with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Bayern Munich amongst other clubs, Ronaldo is yet to finalize a transfer. His early departure from United's final pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford didn't go down too well with fans and critics either.

Despite a significant lack of minutes in pre-season, Ronaldo has played a part in both of the Red Devils' official fixtures so far. He accumulated 37 minutes during the 2-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion before playing the entire 90 minutes in the 4-0 hammering at Brentford.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly open to selling Cristiano Ronaldo

For much of this summer, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reaffirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo is part of his plans. His comments came despite media reporting that the forward wanted out of the club.

However, The Athletic's Adam Crafton recently reported that Ten Hag is now "more open" to letting Ronaldo leave the club, though there are no offers for the player. The report went on to add that Leicester City's Jamie Vardy is one of the options Manchester United are looking at to replace the Portuguese superstar.

Players knew plan/XI for Brentford on Weds, with exception of Varane v Maguire Inside #mufc ETH changing mind on Ronaldo, more open to exit but still no offersCR eaten lunch alone rather than with team matesVardy striker targetPlayers knew plan/XI for Brentford on Weds, with exception of Varane v Maguire theathletic.com/3506797/2022/0… Inside #mufc @TheAthleticUK:👋 ETH changing mind on Ronaldo, more open to exit but still no offers🍴CR eaten lunch alone rather than with team mates👀 Vardy striker target🙈 Players knew plan/XI for Brentford on Weds, with exception of Varane v Maguire theathletic.com/3506797/2022/0…

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, suggested that United had also held talks with Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha in his column for CaughtOffside. However, the Italian journalist added that it won't be easy for the Premier League giants to seal his signature.

With only around two weeks left until transfer deadline day, it will be interesting to see if United move Ronaldo on and bring in a new striker as well.

Their attention will be on the pitch for their upcoming Premier League clash against Liverpool, who will visit Old Trafford on August 22.

