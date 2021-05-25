Manchester United players want the club to sign Premier League star over Jadon Sancho this summer - Reports

The Manchester United players reportedly want the club to sign Jack Grealish, even though Jadon Sancho seems to be manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preferred option.

As per the Telegraph, both Grealish and Sancho are expected to command a similar fee. However, having faced Grealish in the Premier League, the Manchester United players are trying to persuade the club into signing him.

Man Utd players lobby for Jack Grealish signing but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Jadon Sancho as transfer priority | @mcgrathmike reports https://t.co/QdyBd9m57u — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) May 24, 2021

Sancho is expected to cost around £75 million this summer as Borussia Dortmund have dropped their asking price. Meanwhile, Grealish could cost somewhere in the same region, if not more.

Grealish has had a good season and is expected to play a key role for the England national team at the upcoming Euros this summer.

Manchester United are looking to add one more creative player this summer and have been heavily linked with Sancho.

Jadon Sancho would solve a problematic area for Manchester United

Although Grealish is one of the best players in the Premier League in his position, Manchester United need a right-sided player more than anything else.

With Marcus Rashford playing as a left winger and Bruno Fernandes doing exceedingly well in the attacking midfield role, Manchester United have found the right combination. The only thing missing is a proven contributor on the right flank.

While the likes of Mason Greenwood and Daniel James have impressed in patches, Sancho is a proven goal-scorer and will add more cutting edge to the Manchester United attack on the right flank.

Sancho's pace and dribbling ability are two important facets of his game, but his decision-making in the final third belies his age.

Sancho ended the 2020-21 season on a high after a slow start and helped Borussia Dortmund beat RB Leipzig to win the DFB Pokal.

Although Sancho was nowhere near 2019-20 season’s tally of 17 goals and 16 assists in 32 games, he was still one of the best attacking players in the Bundesliga in the recently concluded season.

Grealish has also had a solid season, and Aston Villa certainly missed him when he had a long spell on the sidelines.

It would be a big surprise if Manchester United don’t sign either one of the two aforementioned players this summer.