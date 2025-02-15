Manchester United plot £55m move for Portugal-based wonderkid: Reports

Manchester United are plotting a move worth £55 million for Portugal-based wonderkid Rodrigo Mora. The Red Devils reportedly recognize him as an exciting talent, and are believed to be monitoring his situation at Porto. They are not the only ones, as CaughtOffside (via Utd District) has revealed that there are several clubs seeking his signature.

The 17-year-old prodigy joined Porto's youth ranks back in 2016, eventually graduating into the first team in 2024. This season, he has played 12 Liga Portugal games, scoring thrice and providing three assists. These performances have opened the door to a potential move away from his boyhood club, with links to other clubs constantly growing.

Aside from Manchester United, clubs like Aston Villa, Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain have all set their sights on the young talent. These interested parties will be cautious about spending a massive amount of money for his services, with Porto setting his release clause at £55 million.

According to the report, the Red Devils see the talented attacking playmaker as "destined to become a leading player in world football." This has also been recognized in other clubs, with Mora clearly impressing the scouts who have kept him in their reports.

"We need to sell players" - Manchester United head coach on summer transfer window

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has warned supporters that the summer transfer window may not be an impressive one for the Red Devils. While they were expected to do business back in the winter window, United only signed two players - Ayden Heaven from Arsenal and Patrick Dorgu from Leeds.

There were more outgoings, especially on loan, with Marcus Rashford leaving for Aston Villa and Antony leaving for Real Betis. However, if they are to sign players in the summer, the Red Devils will need to sell players, according to Amorim. During a recent press conference, he stated (via talkSPORT):

"Our biggest problem now is Tottenham... You know the rules of (financial) fair play, we have a problem at the moment... Here is simple, to do something we need to sell players. My focus is to prepare the game. The window is closed and we have to focus on the next game then in the summer we will see."

Manchester United will face Tottenham Hotspur this weekend (February 16) at New White Hart Lane for their Premier League clash.

