Manchester United plot £66 million move for 21-year-old Barcelona star this summer: Reports

Manchester United are allegedly interested in launching a move to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Casado, 21, has emerged as one of the most promising talents at Barcelona since the start of the ongoing 2024-25 season. He has started 28 of his 33 overall appearances for his side this season, providing six assists so far.

Now, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Manchester United are keen to add Casado to their ranks this summer as Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim is an admirer of the player. They are set to table a transfer bid of around £66 million to test Barcelona's resolve this year.

Barcelona, who are currently facing a financial crisis, could decide to cash in on Casado this summer. Moreover, should Casado stay at Barcelona, he could fall down in the pecking order after Marc Bernal's return from injury.

Casado, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2028, made 67 total appearances for Barcelona Atletic in the past. He has registered one goal and six assists in 38 total outings for his boyhood club's senior team so far.

Manchester United great hits out at 22-year-old

Last Sunday, Manchester United were eliminated from the FA Cup after losing 4-3 to Fulham on penalties in their fifth round encounter. The cup scoreline was tied at 1-1 at the end of the regulation time at the Red Devils' home.

Speaking recently on his YouTube channel, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand insisted that teenage striker Chido Obi-Martin was more impactful than Rasmus Hojlund on Sunday. He said (h/t Metro):

"That result killed me. I was on the floor. This United side can't create chances, they can't score goals. It's a joke. For me, because Hojlund has been so off it and so bad recently, when you saw that kid [Obi-Martin] come on, everyone got excited with the little things. It was refreshing to see from a kid that young."

Sharing additional thoughts on the aforesaid pair, Ferdinand concluded:

"Hojlund looks fearful on the pitch. Chido is still rough around the edges and you'd expect that given his age. But what I have no doubt about is that he will get chances. I watched him against my two boys and the way he played against Fulham was exact the same. The ball falls and he's there."

Expand Tweet

Hojlund, 22, has netted seven times in 35 total club matches this season.

