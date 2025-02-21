Manchester United plot mammoth €100m move for Barcelona star next summer: Reports

Manchester United are preparing to offer €100 million in a bid to sign Ronald Araujo from Barcelona in the summer, according to a report by Fichajes.net. This is a fee that the Red Devils hierarchy believes might prompt Barcelona to sell the Uruguayan defender.

Araujo is a center-back that has climbed through the ranks at the Camp Nou. He joined Barcelona B team from Boston Rivers for a reported €4.70 million in August 2018. Thus, Araujo was subsequently promoted to Barca's first team in October 2020, and this could be down to his impressive performance.

Despite struggling with his fitness in recent times, Araujo has registered two goal contributions in eight appearances for Barca this season. In three La Liga games, he has made three defensive clearances and won 15 out of 23 ground duels contested (via FootyStats).

Thus, he remains a key target for United despite his fitness concerns. This could be down to his defensive proficiency and ability to stabilize in defense. If signed, Araujo could be a long-term replacement for Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans who are expected to leave Old Trafford in the summer, given their contract situations.

The aforementioned report added that United are looking to bolster their backline in the summer. Hence, their interest in signing the Uruguayan. Araujo is however contracted at the Camp Nou till June 2031, and this could make this potential deal difficult to pull off.

How have Manchester United performed in defense in the Premier League this season amid Ronald Araujo's speculation?

Tottenham Hotspur FC v Manchester United FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Manchester United have been poor in defense this season. While this could be down to the overall dip in consistency, there's a need for the defense to improve.

In the Premier League this season, United have conceded 35 goals from 25 games and are ranked 15th in the standings. This is despite the reported €45 million signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich last summer.

Also, Manchester United signed Leny Yoro for a reported €62 million fee from Lille last summer, among other defensive signings. Despite all the above-mentioned reforms and a managerial change, the defense is yet to perform as widely expected.

However, United will look to rewrite their wrongs when they take on Everton in the Premier League on Saturday (February 22).

