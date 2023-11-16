Manchester United plot move for €30m rated Serie A star in January transfer window - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in AS Roma defender Gianluca Mancini. As per lI Romanista (via Football 365), United have set their sights on the Italian centre-back to add depth to their backline.

Mancini has been a key player for Roma this season, featuring in 12 Serie A and four Europa League games for Jose Mourinho's side. Despite the team's overall struggle, Mancini has been impressive in defense, recently earning a call-up to the Italian national team to replace the injured Alessandro Bastoni.

The 27-year-old is reportedly on United's radar, who are struggling in defense this season. With key players getting injured, Erik ten Hag's side have had to field makeshift backlines, which has further impacted their season.

Despite tight wins in some games. United's overall form has been poor, as they have lost nine games across competitions this season.

Players like Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw, who were key in United's success last season, are now injured. Raphael Varane, despite returning from injury has not been a regular starter for Ten Hag and has looked shaky when brought on. Other defenders like Jonny Evans and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are also currently injured, adding further plight to United's season.

It is being reported that United will look to add Mancini in the January transfer window. The player is reportedly valued at €20 million but Roma are allegedly set to ask for more (around €30m) for the player's signature. United are said to be happy to dispense the amount to bolster Erik ten Hag's defence.

Harry Maguire has been a key player for Manchester United this season

After losing his captaincy and then his starting berth at United, Harry Maguire was expected to leave the club this summer. He was reportedly linked with a move away to West Ham United but allegedly turned it down to stay and fight for a place in the starting XI.

With players injured in defense, Maguire got his chance and has so far made the most of it. He has played 11 games so far, scoring and assisting one goal (both of which turned out to be match winners). More importantly, he has been determined at the back and has not made any silly error, which used to land him in trouble in the first place.