According to Football Insider (via The Peoples Person), Manchester United are interested in signing Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor. United's scouts have been monitoring him in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup.

United's scouts have been reportedly impressed by Victor's display in the competition, particularly against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where he registered a clean sheet. Hence, the Red Devils could send a proposal to the goalkeeper's entourage and Botafogo in the coming weeks.

In recent times, there has been uncertainty surrounding the Manchester United goalkeeping department. Both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir made errors leading to goals on numerous occasions last term.

As a result, Manchester United are reportedly on the lookout for an alternative that could secure the goalpost and avoid making costly errors as well. Victor has been outstanding for Botafogo, having helped them to the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Serie A last year.

In 2025, he has kept 10 clean sheets in 28 outings across competition, including one clean sheet in three appearances in the Club World Cup.

While he's contracted at Botafogo till December 2028, the aforementioned source claimed that there's a £5.8 million release clause in his contract. A fee that might be easy for United to cover as they look to enhance their goalkeeping options.

"A perfect ending" - Victor Lindelof on his departure from Manchester United

Victor Lindelof has branded his departure from Old Trafford ‘a perfect ending’. He also said that he was proud of himself to have played for United for eight years despite the challenges.

In an interview with MUTV, Lindelof said:

"A perfect ending, Clean sheet and a win, so it was a great ending. To spend it with my family here [on the pitch afterwards], as well, was special. So, yeah, I couldn’t have asked for a better ending. Yeah, I am proud of myself. It’s been a lot of ups and downs. But I mean, for me to be able to represent this club for eight years, it’s been an honour and a privilege, and a dream come true.”

Lindelof joined United from Benfica eight years ago, in the summer of 2017, for a reported €35 million. He recorded 284 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring four goals and delivering seven assists.

