Manchester United plot move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo's 26-year-old teammate: Reports

Manchester United are plotting a move to bring Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Rafael Leao to Old Trafford this summer, as per CaughtOffside. The Red Devils are keen to revamp their frontline ahead of a big season, having finished the 2024-25 league season in 15th place.

The report has stated that Ruben Amorim's side are prepared to throw their hat in the ring for the AC Milan man, who is expected to move this summer. They have made him their priority target for the winger position, and will submit an opening offer to sign him once they clarify outgoings.

Manchester United are set to let go of a number of wide players, including Cristiano Ronaldo's protege Alejandro Garnacho, and Marcus Rashford this summer. The Red Devils will need to make additions in the position and are intrigued by Leao's impressive profile and quality.

AC Milan have Rafael Leao tied down to a contract until 2028 which includes a release clause of around €175 million. They will be willing to accept about half of this sum to sanction the sale of the 26-year-old, who is wanted by several clubs this summer.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona have been linked with Leao, with the Gunners reported to have held exploratory talks with his representatives. Old Trafford will be a favourable destination for the former Lille man, but Amorim's side will need to raise the funds required to finance a transfer.

Rafael Leao scored 12 goals and provided 13 assists across all competitions for AC Milan in the 2024-25 season. He starred alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal as they won the UEFA Nations League title for a second time in their history.

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo pens new deal at Al-Nassr

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a new contract with Saudi giants Al-Nassr, ending speculation over his future. The 40-year-old was set to become a free agent on June 30th after spending 30 months with the Saudi outfit but has now signed a new deal.

Ronaldo's new contract will see him remain in the oil-rich nation until 2027, at least, well past his 42nd birthday. He has tasted significant personal success since joining the club in 2022, scoring 93 goals in just 105 appearances for the Knights of Najd.

The Manchester United legend has yet to win any major silverware with Al-Nassr and will continue to try for the next two years, at least. He will get a new coach for the 2025-26 season after Stefano Pioli opted to leave the club and return to Serie A side Fiorentina.

