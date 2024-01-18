Manchester United plot move to sign ex-Ajax defender in the summer - Reports

According to German outlet SPORT BILD, Manchester United are interested in signing Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt in the summer transfer window.

Despite having the likes of Raphaël Varane, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelöf, and Jonny Evans, the Red Devils remain vulnerable at the back. Their defensive record in the Premier League this season has been far from impressive, having conceded 29 goals in 21 league games.

With manager Erik ten Hag interested in signing reinforcements at centre-back, De Ligt has emerged as a target for the Old Trafford club. He played 70 games under Ten Hag at Ajax and was part of the team that reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in 2018-19.

De Ligt joined Juventus in 2019 and made 117 appearances for the Serie A giants before moving to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in 2022 for a reported €80 million fee.

The Dutchman has since made 55 appearances for the Bavarians, including 12 this season. De Ligt has also made 43 appearances for the Netherlands national team. He made his debut for Oranje in March 2017 at the age of 17, becoming their youngest debutant since 1945.

De Ligt is contracted with Bayern until the end of the 2026-27 season. Manchester United might need to pay a hefty amount to secure his signature as he is valued at €65 million by Transfermarkt. Given his previous experience of playing under Ten Hag and considering the success they achieved together, spending big on the 24-year-old could be a good move for the Red Devils.

Manchester United interested in Lucas Bergvall: Reports

According to Fussball.news, Manchester United are keen on signing highly rated Swedish youngster Lucas Bergvall. The 17-year-old midfielder currently plays for Djurgårdens IF in Sweden.

Other European clubs like Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund are also reportedly interested in signing Bergvall. The youngster has previously had trials with United at the age of 14 and is a fan of the Red Devils, according to Sports Witness.

However, given their issues with Financial Fair Play (FFP), it will be difficult for United to make a move for a permanent signing. This could give Frankfurt the edge in the race for Bergvall's signature as the Bundesliga side are reportedly willing to make a €9m offer.