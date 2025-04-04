Manchester United plot summer raid of 3 Serie A stars in combined £89m deal: Reports

Manchester United are eyeing three Serie A stars who could cost a combined £89m, according to Caught Offside (via TEAMtalk). The Red Devils are planning for an eventful summer after a poor ongoing campaign so far.

Ruben Amorim is attempting to implement a 3-4-3 system at Old Trafford, but doesn't have the personnel at his disposal for the formation. Manchester United, as such, are expected to invest heavily in the squad ahead of the next season, and have set their sights on three Serie A talents.

The first name on their wish list is Fiorentina centre-back Pietro Comuzzo, who is likely to cost £38m. The 20-year-old has already appeared 30 times for the Italian side this season and has caught the eye with his assured performances.

With Harry Maguire not getting younger and Victor Lindelof out of contract this summer, the Italian could be a fine addition to Amorim's roster. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are also eyeing a new number nine this year, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failing to impress.

Manchester United have registered just 37 goals in 30 games in the league this season. Udinese striker Lorenzo Lucca, who has scored 12 goals in 32 games this season, has been identified as a cost-effective option for the job.

The 24-year-old is under contract until 2028 and is likely to cost £30m. Finally, the Red Devils also have Como speedster Assane Diao on their radar. The 20-year-old winger, who has scored five goals in 12 games since joining the Italian side from Real Betis in January, could cost £21m.

Are Manchester United eyeing a Real Madrid star?

A recent report from Fichajes has suggested that Manchester United are ready to break the bank for Federico Valverde. The Uruguayan midfielder has been key to Real Madrid's recent success, and the Red Devils now want him at Old Trafford.

The Premier League giants are likely to bid adieu to Casemiro this summer. Christian Eriksen, whose contract expires in a few months, is likely to be on his way as well.

Manchester United are reportedly planning for midfield reinforcements, and have set their sights on Valverde. The English giants are reportedly willing to offer £85m for the 26-year-old this summer.

However, Valverde is firmly in Los Blancos' plans for the future and prising him away, as such, won't be a walk in the park. The player has also previously expressed a desire to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu.

