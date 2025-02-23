Manchester United plot surprise move for 32-year-old Premier League star: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in roping in Tottenham Hotspur attacker Heung-min Son in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Son, 32, has cemented himself as one of the best wide-operators in the Premier League since joining Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen for £22 million in 2015. He has helped his club seal a top-four finish five times, notching the Premier League Golden Boot award in the 2021-22 season.

Now, according to Spanish website Fichajes.net, Son is set to emerge as a potential outgoing for Spurs this summer. His contract will expire in June 2026 and his club could attempt to sell him after the end of this term.

Hence, Manchester United are reportedly keeping close tabs on the South Korean's situation. They feel that the ambidextrous forward could add goal involvements, leadership, versatility, and quality to their current side.

So far this season, Son has started 31 of his 35 appearances in all competitions for Spurs. He has found the back of the opposition net 10 times and contributed as many assists for Ange Postecoglou's side this season.

Manchester United slammed for recent display

Earlier this Saturday, Manchester United came from two goals down to register a 2-2 league draw at Everton. Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte scored once each following Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure's strikes.

After the clash, Red Devils great Rio Ferdinand told TNT Sports (h/t Metro):

"I don't know if I have seen a Manchester United team play his bad. It has been embarrassing in all different facets of the game. Yes, we can talk about quality, you talk about talent, but one thing which is unforgiveable is a lack of desire. There's instances in this game where they need to look at this Everton team and take examples from it. It's embarrassing to sit here and watch it."

Opining on his former club's comeback, the 46-year-old continued:

"Goals change games. They cannot continue like this, they have got to start games like they mean it. The substitutions were big. Alejandro Garnacho changed things, Bruno Fernandes dropping deep, but there's so many things to pick this performance apart. They were positive at the end and that's where you've got to look."

Sharing his thoughts on if Everton should have been awarded a penalty for a tackle on right-back Ashley Young late in the game, he remarked:

"I was feeling the worst when VAR got involved. I was surprised it wasn't given. The contact is there. When you put your hands on someone you give the referee a decision."

Manchester United are 15th with 30 points from 26 league matches now.

