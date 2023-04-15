Manchester United plot surprise move for Liverpool flop: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing former Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic from Porto ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Grujic, 27, joined Porto from Liverpool for £8 million last summer after multiple loan moves away from Anfield. Since arriving on his first of two loan stints in 2020, he has helped the Portuguese side win five trophies.

A right-footed defensive midfielder blessed with passing and strength, the 21-cap Serbia international has been impressive for the Primeira Liga outfit this season. So far, he has scored a goal and laid out an assist in 31 appearances across all competitions for his current club.

According to the Mirror, Manchester United have identified Grujic as a top transfer target for the upcoming summer transfer window. Erik ten Hag is keen to add a versatile option to the Red Devils' midfield depth.

However, the Red Star Belgrade academy graduate's history with Liverpool could prove to be problematic. He could have a deep dilemma about the possibility of disappointing the Anfield faithful if he seals a move to Old Trafford.

Grujic, who has a deal until June 2026 at the Estadio do Dragao, could cement his place as a vital squad member at Manchester United. With Christian Eriksen and Casemiro in their thirties and Scott McTominay expected to depart, the Serb would have sufficient chances to feature.

Overall, the 2015 FIFA U20 World Cup winner has registered four goals and three assists in 106 appearances across all competitions for Porto.

Liverpool and Manchester United handed boost as target's father makes admission

Carlos Mac Allister has claimed that his son, Alexis, will seal a summer departure from Brighton & Hove Albion amid transfer interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea. He told Bolavip:

"Ideally, the next transfer window will find him playing for another institution. We don't know which one though. We are just starting talks with a number of interested parties in general, but yes, it is most likely that Alexis will be playing for another team next July."

Mac Allister, 24, has emerged as one of the breakout stars in the world due to his fine performances for both club and country. He is currently valued in the region of £60 million by Brighton, according to Relevo.

Overall, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has scored 18 goals and laid out eight assists in 101 games across all competitions for the Seagulls.

