Manchester United plotting blockbuster move for Real Madrid superstar as marquee signing - Reports

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Real Madrid sensation Vinicius Junior as a potential marquee signing. This has been reported by Spanish outlet El Nacional (via the Daily Star).

Manchester United are going through a rough run of form in the Premier League which has resulted in the sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, the Red Devils are looking to bring some life to their poor start by making a marquee signing.

According to the aforementioned source, that marquee signing will come in the name of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior. Manchester United see real value in Vinicius Junior in the short and long term. The 21-year-old forward is already regarded as a great forward and has a long career ahead of him.

Manchester United are prepared to splash the cash on another forward. This comes despite them spending big on the likes of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer. However, with the futures of Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial in doubt, a new forward would make sense for the Red Devils.

Vinicius Junior has stepped up a notch at Real Madrid this season. The Brazilian international has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in 18 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions.

Despite Manchester United's interest in Vinicius Junior, much will depend on new incoming interim manager Ralf Rangnick. The 63-year-old coach will have his own transfer ideas when he joins the Red Devils in the coming days.

Vinicius Junior could leverage Manchester United's interest to get a better contract at Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior has a contract until the summer of 2024 with Real Madrid. However, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is keen to offer the 21-year-old forward a new deal to keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius Junior could use the interest shown in him by Manchester United to leverage a better deal at Real Madrid. According to the Daily Star, Perez is keen to partner the 21-year-old forward with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in the near future.

Real Madrid are already looking at various free signings for next summer. Los Blancos are interested in signing Kylian Mbappe next summer. The La Liga giants are also among the teams who could move for Paul Pogba. The 28-year-old midfielder has entered the final year of his Manchester United contract and has shown of intentions to sign a new deal.

The likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in signing Pogba on a free transfer.

