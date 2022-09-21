Manchester United plotting January move for striker with £100 million release clause: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos in the winter transfer window in January 2023.

As per The Sun, the Portuguese striker has a release clause of £100 million but Benfica will be willing to sell him for £25 million.

Ramos, 21, has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 12 matches in all competitions so far this season.

Benfica Youth @SLBenficaYouth Senior Team for the first time! OFFICIAL: Gonçalo Ramos has been called up to theSenior Team for the first time! OFFICIAL: Gonçalo Ramos has been called up to the 🇵🇹 Senior Team for the first time! https://t.co/uaeiiCWJUJ

The Red Devils need to sign a striker with Anthony Martial being injury prone. Marcus Rashford has also recently picked up a hamstring injury, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo the only main centre-forward option.

However, if they want to sign Ramos, they will have to compete with Newcastle United and Bayern Munich. The Magpies were interested in signing him earlier this summer while the Bavarians are currently monitoring him.

Manchester United have signed five players this summer, spending £206.7 million. They signed Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Antony while also signing Christian Eriksen on a free transfer.

Erik ten Hag has led the Red Devils to an overturn in form after an abysmal start to the season. They lost their first two matches against Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion but have won their previous four league matches on the trot.

United are fifth in the Premier League table, six points behind leaders Arsenal, who have played one more match.

Bruno Fernandes shares the moment of change for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United captain and midfielder Bruno Fernandes has shared the moment he felt when Ten Hag brought in a change at the club.

The Red Devils were hammered 4-0 by Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. After the match, the Dutch manager ran 13.8 kms along with the players to compensate for the difference in running stats between them and Brentford.

SPORTbible @sportbible Erik ten Hag wanted to make Man Utd players run 13.8 kilometres during extra training session today because Brentford players ran 13.8 kilometres more than them yesterday Erik ten Hag wanted to make Man Utd players run 13.8 kilometres during extra training session today because Brentford players ran 13.8 kilometres more than them yesterday 🚨 Erik ten Hag wanted to make Man Utd players run 13.8 kilometres during extra training session today because Brentford players ran 13.8 kilometres more than them yesterday https://t.co/G1RyOZA1mx

Fernandes shared that Ten Hag explained what he wanted from the players after the match, telling The Athletic (via Sport Bible):

“He went straight to his rules, to his demands, what he wants from us. He’d say, ‘I want to play with us always pressing on the ball, be hungry to do good things, to fight for the team, to be tough to beat’.

"I could feel in the training sessions after Brentford that we were going to do something different.”

They won their next four matches on the trot, beating Liverpool and Arsenal in the process.

Manchester United will next be in action against rivals Manchester City at the Etihad on October 2.

