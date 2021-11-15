Manchester United plotting January swoop for Premier League superstar - Reports

Manchester United have had a difficult start to their 2021-22 Premier League campaign, failing to impress with their performances so far. The Red Devils are aware they'll need to upgrade their squad to improve their form, and that could produce a couple of signings in January.

One of their major objectives when the transfer window reopens in the winter is to add a decent midfielder to their ranks. As it stands, it looks like the Premier League giants will be going all out to snap up Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi.

According to reports, the Nigerian midfielder is one of Manchester United's top targets for the winter transfer window. The Red Devils are said to have been keeping tabs on the 24-year-old over the last couple of months and are convinced he has a lot to offer.

It is worth noting that the defensive midfield spot has been a source of headache for Manchester United this season. Fred and Scott McTominay, who have both spent time playing in the role this season, have failed to impress and have appeared shaky during games.

Wilfred Ndidi is definitely a decent option to shield the defense and contribute to proceedings in the center of the pitch. He has been one of the finest defensive midfielders in the English top flight over the last couple of years.

The Leicester City star has made 11 appearances for the club across all competitions this season. His physicality, technical prowess, hard work and aggressiveness will surely be of great help to the Red Devils.

Manchester United are not the only club interested in signing Wilfred Ndidi. Real Madrid are also said to be keeping an eye on the midfielder. It remains to be seen how things will pan out.

Who else could Manchester United sign in January?

Many players are currently being linked with transfers to Manchester United. One of them is Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. The Portuguese is a long-term target of the Red Devils and continues to be on their radar.

Another option is Borussia Monchengladbach's Dennis Zakaria. The Swiss has earned the attention of several elite clubs in Europe with his brilliant performances, and it comes as no surprise that Manchester United have shown interest.

