Manchester United are interested in signing Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid in the ongoing transfer window, according to Fichajes.net. This comes after speculations regarding Brahim's future at the Bernabeu have emerged recently.

Brahim joined Madrid from Manchester City for a reported €17 million fee in January 2019. However, he was loaned to AC Milan in the 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23 seasons. The Moroccan attacker had three decent spells at the San Siro and returned to Madrid ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

The 25-year-old has proven to be an important player for Los Blancos since returning from loan. In 45 appearances last season, he scored 12 goals and registered nine assists for Madrid.

Even though he's yet to cement his place in Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI, Brahim has been decent in attack. In 23 games, he has scored three goals and registered five assists this season.

Manchester United are looking to leverage the lack of regular minutes at Madrid as they look to sign him. Brahim could be a decent signing for the Red Devils given his flexibility to feature in multiple attacking positions.

His creativity and technicality in front of the goal could also enhance the Red Devils' attack if the deal becomes a reality. However, United would have to defeat rivals Arsenal in the race to secure Brahim's signature.

Fichajes.net also claims that United are preparing a substantial offer as they look to secure his signing. Thus, it remains to be seen if the deal will materialize in the coming days.

How has Alejandro Garnacho performed at Manchester United this season?

Manchester United FC v Southampton FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Despite recent speculations surrounding his future at Old Trafford, Garnacho has been decent in attack for the Red Devils. The Argentine has also been one of the positives in attack despite United's inconsistency.

Garnacho has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 32 games this season. Amid Marcus Rashford's exit talks, the Argentine has arguably proven to be a decent first-choice left-wing option. However, it is important to add that his decision-making in attack needs to improve.

Garnacho’s presence in attack would be key for Manchester United when they take on Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday, (January 23). Anything short of a victory would be a disappointing result for the Red Devils and will mount more pressure on Ruben Amorim.

