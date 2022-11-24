Manchester United plotting move for French international who missed out on 2022 FIFA World Cup squad after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure: Reports

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's exit, Manchester United are working on a move for Moussa Diaby, who missed out on France's FIFA World Cup selection. The Bayer Leverkusen forward has scored six goals in 15 Bundesliga appearances, and according to Fichajes (via Caught Offside), the Red Devils are interested in him.

Ronaldo's exit has seen United retain the astronomical wages they would have paid him over the course of the final six months of his contract. This means the Old Trafford hierarchy will have extra funds to bring in a replacement striker as the transfer window looms.

Notably, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are the only first-team players available to Erik ten Hag in the central forward role. With Diaby's inclusion, the manager will have more squad depth to work with as the season progresses after the FIFA World Cup ends.

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract termination seemed to be written on the walls following his shocking interview where he lambasted the club's hierarchy. Now, the forward will be looking for new opportunities to play in Europe after he finishes international duty with Portugal in Qatar. It is currently uncertain where the future lies for the aging 37-year-old superstar.

Manchester United legend David Beckham shows interest in club purchase, following Cristiano Ronaldo's exit

According to a report from the Financial Times (via Daily Post), former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham might be involved in a bid to buy the club from the Glazers. The Red Devils' unpopular owners recently put the club up for sale after they came under criticism in Cristiano Ronaldo’s blockbuster interview with British media personality Piers Morgan.

The Glazers have been in charge of the club for over 15 years and have overseen the club's general sporting decline in recent times. Beckham, who currently owns an MLS franchise and boasts a long and successful career, might just be the man needed to turn things around for the Old Trafford club.

The legendary free-kick taker is reported to be part of a consortium that makes an offer to take over the club, and he could easily win over United's massive fanbase. Manchester United supporters will be glad that they have been able to wear the vastly unpopular owners down and will hope for better leadership to materialize.

If Beckham does join the board of directors at Old Trafford in the coming future, he won't be reuniting with Cristiano Ronaldo, who has already left the club.

