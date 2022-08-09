Manchester United plotting move for long-term midfield target: Reports

Manchester United are interested in acquiring the services of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after failing to sign Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, according to The Telegraph.

Milinkovic-Savic, who has two years left on his current deal with Lazio, has been a key player for the Italian outfit since joining from Belgian team KRC Genk for £11 million in 2015.

A long-term transfer target for the Red Devils, the box-to-box operator is proficient in multiple midfield roles. Known for his dribbling and passing, the towering Serb registered 11 goals and 12 assists in 47 appearances across competitions last season.

Squawka @Squawka Sergej Milinković-Savić's 2021/22 Serie A season by numbers (league rank):



37 games

744 final ⅓ passes (1st)

257 duels won (3rd)

102 aerial duels won (6th)

67 tackles made

52 chances created

45 take-ons completed

12 through balls

11 goals

11 assists (4th)



According to the aforementioned report, Manchester United are considering making a move for Milinkovic-Savic this summer after realizing that De Jong is averse to a move to Old Trafford. The report also added that Lazio value the midfielder in the region of £50 million.

The Serie A club are also reportedly preparing to offer Milinkovic-Savic, who has scored 58 goals and provided 51 assists in 294 matches in all competitions, a contract extension.

As per The Athletic, Manchester United are also working on a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Talks between the two clubs are ongoing, but personal terms are yet to be agreed upon.

Rabiot, who is in the final year of his contract with the Old Lady, registered two assists in 45 appearances across competitions last season.

So far, Manchester United have roped in centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer this summer.

Paul Scholes hits out at Manchester United midfielders after Brighton defeat

Former Red Devils midfielder Paul Scholes blasted the club's midfielders following Sunday's (August 7) defeat 2-1 to Brighton Hove & Albion in their Premier League opener.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, he posted a message on his story:

"Thoughts for the week MDF (midfielders) it’s all about body shape when receiving the ball, too many times facing their own goal and can only play one way… get on the ‘half turn’ for f*** sake and bring your forward more talented players into the game."

Pascal Gross scored both goals for the Seagulls in the first half before Alexis Mac Allister put the ball into his own net after the break to hand United a lifeline.

