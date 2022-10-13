Manchester United plotting move for Premier league forward - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly among a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Bees are currently working on a new contract for the 26-year-old forward, with his current deal set to expire in 2025. If a new agreement cannot be reached, Toney could be approached by Manchester United, who could do with a new centre-forward in the near future.

West Ham United, Leeds United and Newcastle United are also monitoring the situation for a striker who has started the season in sensational form.

Toney has scored six times and provided three assists in his first ten appearances this season, with his numbers seeing him earn a first-ever England call-up.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 7/7 - Brentford’s Ivan Toney has scored all seven penalties he has taken in the Premier League, while only Yaya Touré (11/11) and Dimitar Berbatov (9/9) have a better 100% record from the spot in the competition’s history. Inevitable. 7/7 - Brentford’s Ivan Toney has scored all seven penalties he has taken in the Premier League, while only Yaya Touré (11/11) and Dimitar Berbatov (9/9) have a better 100% record from the spot in the competition’s history. Inevitable. https://t.co/WrlHOeg2DS

The former Newcastle forward's highlight of the campaign was when he scored a hat-trick against Leeds in September. Manchester United are in need of a top-class centre-forward, with Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly unhappy at the club.

The 37-year-old has been forced to settle for a bit-part role at the club this term, starting just one Premier League game. Other options include Anthony Martial, who has suffered numerous injury problems, and Marcus Rashford, whose confidence was at rock bottom at the end of last season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Anthony Martial has three goals in his last 32 minutes on the pitch for Man United Anthony Martial has three goals in his last 32 minutes on the pitch for Man United 😳 https://t.co/ggN1iAoQCR

Marcus Rashford believes Manchester United are 'definitely improving'

Rashford was named Premier League Player of the Month for September and appears to be enjoying a resurgence under Erik ten Hag. His team faced a setback when they were thrashed by Manchester City, but a win over Everton moved them back up to fifth.

Speaking before the victory at Goodison Park, Rashford was asked about Manchester United's season, to which the 24-year-old replied:

"I think we are definitely improving though there are obviously things we need to tighten up on and improve. The last league game at City wasn’t good enough by anyone’s standards and we felt we let people down. It was a bit embarrassing after the game."

The striker added:

"The manager has a very clear identity and way of playing which I think makes it easier to adapt to him. Even in pre-season I felt that he got his messages across quickly and direct and the players took those messages on board.

"We are going to keep improving under him. It’s still early days and the more we get to know him, the better we will become and the more he gets to know us as well."

