Manchester United plotting move for Premier League striker who is a boyhood Liverpool fan: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Ivan Toney, who recently revealed that he is a fan of rivals Liverpool.

According to Football Transfers, the Red Devils already held talks with Toney before jetting off for pre-season in the United States earlier this summer. The Brentford striker is currently undergoing an eight-month ban for breaching gambling laws.

However, Toney, 27, was one of the Premier League's most impressive forwards last season. He recorded 20 goals and four assists in 33 league games. He finished third in the goalscoring rankings, only behind Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

It's claimed that Manchester United are willing to wait until January to snap Toney when his ban will be lifted. The English striker is open to a move to Old Trafford and he could take up the regular starting role as the focal point of Erik ten Hag's attack.

The Red Devils' newest signing Rasmus Hojlund arrived earlier this month. However, he was viewed as a signing for the future and a forward who could accommodate a ready-made frontman.

However, signing another striker and one that can immediately come into Ten Hag's side isn't financially plausible right now. Hence, United are willing to wait until January to lure him from the Gtech Community Stadium.

Toney will have to put his admiration for Manchester United's bitter rivals Liverpool to one side if he does make the move. The England international revealed to Steven Bartlett on The Diary of a CEO that he is a fan of the Merseysiders while he also enjoys watching Arsenal:

"The next club I go to, if I was to move, would be the right club. I’ve been a Liverpool fan my whole life, but from young I’ve liked Arsenal. I’ve liked watching Arsenal and how they play and how passionate their fans are. I’m a Liverpool boy at heart.”

The Brentford striker has two years left on his deal with Thomas Frank's side. He is valued by Transfermarkt at around £30 million.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lauded Manchester United target Ivan Toney years ago

Ivan Toney scored a sensational brace against champions Manchester City last season.

Jurgen Klopp is one for spotting talent and he did just that when Toney joined Brentford from Peterborough back in 2020. The Manchester United target was signed by the Bees for an initial fee of £5 million.

That looks a bargain now given his goalscoring resume while with Frank's side. He has bagged 68 goals in 124 games and played a key role in helping Brentford gain promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

Klopp's Liverpool faced the newly-promoted Bees the following season and the German took the time to praise Toney. He said (via The Mirror):

"Brentford is a nice story. Ivan Toney, I have to say. They all work as a unit. He has the trust and faith and he shows what you can get out of a player. He was on the market, not sure who wanted him. Brentford did. It's not about the problems you have, it's solutions."

Toney's superb spell with Brentford so far has now seen him linked with Manchester United. However, it's clear that Liverpool boss Klopp is an admirer of the English forward.