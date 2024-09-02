Manchester United plotting move to sign 27-year-old USMNT defender in January transfer window: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in launching a move to sign Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson in the January transfer window.

Earlier this summer, the Red Devils spent around £180 million to add five players to their squad. They snapped up three defenders before the end of the window, namely Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, and Leny Yoro.

However, according to the Daily Express, Manchester United are set to continue bolstering their defence this season. They have identified Robinson, who is valued at around £30 million, as a top winter target.

Robinson, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2028, has made 154 appearances across competitions for Fulham. The 27-year-old has found the back of the opposition net three times and laid out 14 assists, including two this season, for his club so far.

Should Robinson secure a permanent transfer to Manchester United, he could prove to be a clever signing for them. He would likely push Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia down the club's pecking order with both Red Devils left-backs deemed to be too injury-prone.

Robinson, who was named the 2023-24 Fulham Player of the Season, has represented the United States men's national team 46 times so far.

Jamie Carragher claims Manchester United boss could be sacked before end of season

After Manchester United's 3-0 league defeat to Liverpool on Sunday (September 1), Reds legend Jamie Carragher opined on Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag. He told Sky Sports (h/t Metro):

"I don't think anything is going to change in terms of the football. I have seen this before at Liverpool. Go back before [Jurgen] Klopp came in when there was talk of Brendan Rodgers losing his job after one season. They weren't sure what to do, FSG [Liverpool's ownership] kept him and Rodgers changed his staff."

Carragher, who represented Liverpool 737 times as a player, added:

"You expect something different, but the manager is the main man. Rodgers was gone in October. Ten Hag said in his [post-match] interview: 'We will see where we are at the end of the season'. I would be surprised if he is still there at the end of the season."

Ten Hag, who left Ajax in the summer of 2022, was reportedly close to getting sacked last season. However, he gained the trust of his club's board after beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final earlier in May.

So far, Ten Hag has helped Manchester United win two trophies.

