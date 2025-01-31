Manchester United plotting summer move for player valued at £33 million from Ruben Amorim's former club Sporting CP: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in launching a permanent move for Sporting CP star Geovany Quenda in the summer transfer window.

Quenda, 17, has popped up as one of the best talents in Europe since the start of the 2024-25 season. After making his senior debut under current Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim, the winger has not looked back. He has cemented himself as a crucial starter for Sporting of late.

Now, according to The Athletic, Manchester United have expressed an interest in launching a move to sign Quenda after the ongoing campaign. They could face tough competition in the race to sign the left-footed star, who is valued at £33 million, from a host of European teams.

So far this season, Quenda has started 26 of his 34 appearances across competitions for the Portuguese outfit. He has found the back of the opposition net twice and provided six assists in 2358 minutes so far.

For now, the Red Devils are reportedly prioritising business in the winter transfer window. They are thought to be close to sign Patrick Dorgu from Lecce, who have agreed to sell their star in a £30 million switch.

Louis Saha tells Manchester United to sell pair

Speaking to Spaceport Sweden, former Manchester United forward Louis Saha told his former club to consider selling Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo in the future. He commented (h/t Metro):

"The one thing that I would say is that a player like Garnacho and Mainoo as well, they become attractive options to sell because from a [Profit and Sustainability Rules] PSR perspective, academy products are counted as pure profit. If you cash in on these guys, then maybe you can do something special in the transfer market."

Saha, who also represented Fulham and Everton as a player, continued:

"This might be an unpopular opinion, but football is a business as well. These are two players that have been massively hyped up, but for me, from what I've seen of them, there's no guarantee that they can go on and become the next [Ryan] Giggs or the next Paul Scholes."

Revealing why the aforementioned pair should be sold, Saha concluded:

"I haven't seen everything from them that makes me think these two players are non-transferable. I don't see them as world-class players yet, just prospects, and if the money is good, then maybe you take it while you can."

Garnacho, 20, has bagged 23 goals and registered 15 assists in 121 total matches, including 71 starts in all competitions, for Manchester United.

Mainoo, 19, has recorded six goals and two assists in 58 appearances across all competitions for his club, where he has a contract until 2027.

