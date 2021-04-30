Manchester United in pole position to sign highly rated Spanish defender - Reports

Manchester United have set their sights on a new centre-back that might help them beat Liverpool and Manchester City next season.

Manchester United direly need another central defender. According to the Spanish radio show El Larguero (via The Metro), the Red Devils are closing in on the signing of Villarreal central defender, Pau Torres.

Manchester United manager Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer believes the 24-year-old Spanish international would be an ideal signing to partner Harry Maguire in defense.

Pau Torres has spoken about his future, amid interest from Manchester United #mufc https://t.co/RF0uJRalMQ pic.twitter.com/kXlwvoX8br — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) April 27, 2021

Manchester United want to conclude the deal before the European Championships

Manchester United manager Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to bring in a new partner for Harry Maguire in defense. Victor Lindelof has had an unpredictable season, while Ivorian Eric Bailly has always been injury-prone.

The Red Devils have identified Pau Torres as an ideal member for their defense. The 24-year-old is a capped Spanish international and has played a vital role in Villarreal reaching the Europa League semi-finals this season.

However, Manchester United seem to be in a hurry to wrap up this deal. According to sources, the Red Devils are hoping to complete Pau Torres' signing before the European Championships this summer. Solskjaer wants Pau Torres to play Spain's first game at the Euros as a Manchester United player.

Villarreal defender Pau Torres. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

However, Villarreal want Manchester United to meet Torres' release clause. The Red Devils would have to match £43.4 million, which will rise to £56.4 million during the later stages of the summer transfer window. Therefore, Manchester United are in a hurry to wrap up the deal quickly.

Advertisement

Real Madrid are another team that has shown an interest in Pau Torres. However, they are believed to have pulled out of the deal after seeing Manchester United in advance talks with the 24-year-old's representatives.

🚨| Pau Torres is on Real Madrid’s list. However, his move to Manchester United is progressing and is ‘very advanced’. @ellarguero [🥇] — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) April 29, 2021

Pau Torres is a graduate of the Villarreal youth academy. The Spaniard made his debut for the Yellow Submarine in 2017. Since then, Torres has notched up 77 appearances for the club, scoring five goals.

On the international stage, Pau Torres made his Spain debut in 2019 against Malta and capped it off with a goal. So far, he has seven caps for Spain.