Manchester United potential move to sign Bryan Mbeumo stalls as Sir Jim Ratcliffe unwilling to pay demanded price: Reports

Manchester United's reported pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo could suffer a setback due to a recent move by Brentford in the transfer market this summer. According to The Guardian (via GOAL), Brentford have raised Mbeumo's valuation from £65 million to £70 million.

The additional £5 million increase in Mbeumo's asking price seems to have triggered Manchester United's co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is unwilling to meet Brenford's demand. In recent weeks, talks regarding a potential move that could see Mbeumo move to Old Trafford have remained concrete.

However, two of the Red Devils' bids for Mbeumo have been rejected by Brentford's hierarchy. According to Sky Sports, an improved bid for the Cameroonian worth £62.5 million was turned down by Brentford weeks ago. The Red Devils were initially unwilling to meet Brentford's £65 million price tag for the right-winger.

Given the recent £5 increase for Mbeumo by Brentford, they could turn their attention to other options in the transfer market. While negotiations are expected to continue, United's hierarchy are unlikely to match the Bees' increased valuation for Mbeumo.

Meanwhile, Mbeumo is a right winger who has remained consistent in the Premier League in recent times. The 25-year-old has also proven to be an attacking proficient and injury-free winger. Last season, Mbeumo featured in all 38 Premier League games for Brentford, scoring 20 goals and delivering seven assists.

"I hope Rashford doesn't get the move that he's hankering for" - Teddy Sheringham on Marcus Rashford's potential exit from Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur v FK Bodo/Glimt - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Semi-Final First Leg - Source: Getty

Former Red Devils star Teddy Sheringham is hoping that Rashford doesn't get the transfer he's yearning for. He also claimed that a move from United to Barcelona would be an undeserved transfer for the English star.

During a discussion with Sky Sports News on X, Sheringham said:

"You strive as a youngster to get to the very top and play for clubs like United, and when you're there, you appreciate it. You don't throw it away and say you want to leave. I find the whole episode very soul-destroying... I hope Rashford doesn't get the move that he's hankering for. If you go from Manchester United to Barcelona, that is a step up that he hasn't deserved."

Rashford is one of five players who have been banned from training with the rest of the squad at Old Trafford. The 27-year-old is likewise expected to leave United due to a poor relationship with Ruben Amorim.

Meanwhile, as a first-team player for Manchester United, Rashford has delivered 138 goals and 77 assists in 438 games.

