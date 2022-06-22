Manchester United prepare €70 million bid for 22-year-old striker: Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a new offer for Evanilson. The Red Devils are keen on signing a striker and see the FC Porto star as the best fit.

As per a report in Jornal de Noticias [via ManUtd News], Manchester United have had a €60 millon plus add-ons bid rejected for the striker. They are now working on a fresh bid, which is said to be €70 million plus add-ons.

The 22-year-old is said to be the 'Plan B' for the Red Devils after they missed out on Darwin Nunez. Porto reportedly value their star player at €80 million right now.

Brighton and Hove Albion were also linked with the forward this summer, but they have been priced out. Brighton's interest was confirmed by the forward's agent Marcio Barros when he spoke to Portuguese outlet Zero Zero (via Sport Witness).

"To those responsible for managing Evanilson's career, no official proposal has arrived, only polls from England. There was an approach from Brighton. If a formal proposal arrives, we will analyse the best for the player," Barros said.

Erik ten Hag told to sign a new forward at Manchester United

Jamie Carragher has urged Erik ten Hag to sign a new striker and sell Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking on The Overlap, the Liverpool legend said that the Portuguese star should not be at Manchester United next season.

"I'm convinced [Ten Hag] has got to do it with Ronaldo. I'm convinced. Whether he's allowed to or not, and I've said this consistently through this season, that was not a good signing. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time, and I'm seen as the guy that's criticising Ronaldo. Ronaldo's a miles better player than I was; I couldn't even lace his boots, obviously. But I'm not saying that to be disrespectful to him - he's amazing. Ronaldo has never played in a team this bad. He's always played for great teams," Carragher said.

"His attitude of trying to be the main man, getting the goals, driving people on; when you're in a great team, they're seen as positives. When you're not playing for a great team, it can be seen as a negative, and I think it has been a negative this season. Man United can't go into next season with a forward who's going to be 38," he added.

The Red Devils will need to refresh their attack heading into the new season. Edinson Cavani has left Manchester United this summer, Anthony Martial's future is unclear and Mason Greenwood will remain unavailable while he deals with personal issues.

