Manchester United prepare to kick out Cristiano Ronaldo with superstar set to lose £16m in wages as Red Devils take firm stance on tearing up contract: Reports

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo took the world of football by storm with his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.

The forward's words in the interview were highly critical of the Old Trafford hierarchy, the club's infrastructure, former players, and current members of staff. This has seen the Red Devils consider legal action and take steps to kick Ronaldo out of Old Trafford.

According to The Daily Mail's football correspondent, Chris Wheeler, Manchester United have begun the process to remove Cristiano Ronaldo. They intend to sack the 37-year-old for "breach of contract, which will be torn up", even though the superstar's contract was set to expire in the summer of 2023.

If the Red Devils successfully tear up his contract, Ronaldo will lose approximately £16 million in wages. The club have reportedly decided that his interview has essentially burned the bridge between both parties, and they have no intentions of backing down.

United will also be pleased that Ronaldo's agitations have not been taken up by his teammates, who are said to be "ambivalent" towards the forward currently.

Most recently, Manchester United released a statement regarding the interview, noting that they had initiated "appropriate steps in response". They also stated that they "will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion".

According to The Athletic, Premier League employment contracts include a clause that obliges players to "comply with and act in accordance with all lawful instructions of any authorized official of the club".

Players are also not allowed to "write or say anything that is likely to bring the club… into disrepute… or cause damage to the club".

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say about Manchester United?

The 37-year-old conducted a shocking interview with Piers Morgan, where he accused the Old Trafford hierarchy of betrayal.

He also slammed head coach Erik ten Hag, stating that he did not respect the former Ajax manager. He also discussed former manager Ralf Rangnick, stating:

“If you’re not even a coach, how are you going to be the boss of Manchester United? I’d never even heard of him.”

Cristiano Ronaldo went ahead and slammed the club's poor infrastructure, noting that there had been little growth in technology since he left for Real Madrid over a decade ago.

