Manchester United prepare swap deal for Portuguese midfielder - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves before the summer transfer window closes tonight.

According to The Express, the Red Devils are willing to offer Jesse Lingard as part of a player-plus-cash deal in exchange for the Portugal international.

Lingard has made just one substitute appearance in Manchester United's opening three Premier League fixtures and is unlikely to break into the club's starting XI.

Meanwhile, Neves has been nothing short of talismanic for Wolves since joining the club from Porto in the summer of 2017. He helped the club gain promotion to the Premier League from the Championship that season.

The 24-year-old has been one of the standout midfielders in the Premier League over the years. He has helped Wolves secure multiple top-half finishes during their three years in the English top flight.

Many fans and pundits expected Neves to leave Wolves this summer after the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo at the end of last season. The player was previously linked with a move to Arsenal and has attracted interest from Manchester United in recent weeks.

The midfielder was highly impressive in Wolves' 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday. His vision, creativity, passing and tackling ability are some of the qualities that the Red Devils lack in defensive midfield.

Fred's poor performances against Southampton and Wolves have led Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to target the signing of a defensive midfielder on transfer deadline day.

Manchester United will look to move on Jesse Lingard on transfer deadline day after selling Daniel James to Leeds United

Jesse Lingard was impressive during his loan spell with West Ham United last season

Manchester United have spent in excess of £120 million this summer and are looking to recoup some of that money through player sales.

Leeds United completed the signing of Daniel James in a deal worth £25 million yesterday. As mentioned earlier, the Red Devils are now willing to offload Jesse Lingard. The England international was impressive during his loan spell with West Ham United last season but is now suffering from a lack of playing time at Old Trafford.

West Ham were interested in signing Lingard but were put off by Manchester United's £25 million asking price for the attacking midfielder. The Red Devils could, therefore, use the player as a sweetener in an attempt to convince Wolves to part ways with Neves.

Manchester United will be hoping that the presence of Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford will be enough to convince Ruben Neves to make the switch to the club today.

