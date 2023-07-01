Manchester United prepared to double salary of 26-year-old midfielder in hope of sealing transfer: Reports

According to RAI Sport, Manchester United are ready to double Sofyan Amrabat's salary in order to seal a transfer for the Moroccan from Fiorentina.

Amrabat, 26, is in contract with the Serie A club until the end of the 2023-24 season. The aforementioned report claimed that the Red Devils have agreed personal terms with the player by offering to double his salary.

Amrabat gained prominence with his performances during the 2022 FIFA World Cup as he helped Morocco secure a fourth-placed finish. He was also a part of the Fiorentina team that finished as runner-ups in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The 26-year-old is tenacious in his play. Apart from Manchester United, Barcelona were also linked with a move for the player in January. Amrabat has previously expressed his interest in playing in the Premier League. Ahead of the UECL final against West Ham, he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Of course, the Premier League is a fantastic league and one of the strongest in the world. It would be nice to play there, one day, but it's not that I want only to go to England, because Spain is nice, Serie A is a nice league."

He added:

"Football has changed a lot, it's more physical. You have to be an athlete, the tempo and intensity is higher. Of course, in England the intensity is very high. I think it could suit me."

It will be interesting to see where the future of the 26-year-old Fiorentina midfielder lies.

Nordin Amrabat said Manchester United had a loan-to-buy offer rejected for Sofyan Amrabat

The Red Devils' interest in the junior Amrabat brother (Sofyan) is well-documented. He has been a key player for Fiorentina in recent times and his performances for club and country have garnered the attention of top clubs.

Nordin Amrabat, Sofyan's elder brother, previously confirmed that several top clubs were interested in the 26-year-old. Sharing his take on the matter, Nordin said (via One Football):

"I can name three clubs who were concrete in the last two or three days of the transfer window. Manchester United wanted a loan with an option to buy deal, Fiorentina rejected."

However, recent reports suggest that Manchester United have agreed on personal terms with Sofyan Amrabat. With the team back in the UEFA Champions League next season, Erik ten Hag is looking to bolster his team, and the Moroccan could be a great addition to the team.

Poll : 0 votes