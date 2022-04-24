Manchester United prepared to offer Alex Telles and Marcus Rashford in swap deal for Barcelona superstar - Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to offer Marcus Rashford and Alex Telles in exchange for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Erik ten Hag has been confirmed as the Red Devils' new manager and his arrival is set to coincide with a huge overhaul of the squad at Old Trafford.

The Dutch coach is set to ring the changes and is reportedly targeting one of his former Ajax players this summer. De Jong, 24, played under Ten Hag for two years at the Amsterdam giants, developing into one of Europe's most admired young midfielders during that time.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona will listen to offers for the Dutch midfielder upwards of £72 million. United are weighing up their options and could offer Rashford and Telles as makeweights in a deal to bring De Jong to the Premier League in order to save money on a fee.

Barca are targeting a left-back this summer with Jordi Alba now at the age of 33. They are also on the lookout for a striker having seen efforts to sign Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund be unsuccessful.

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong the perfect midfielder to kickstart Erik ten Hag's Manchester United revolution

Ten Hag coached De Jong for two seasons at Ajax

Manchester United are already set to lose two of their established central midfielders. Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic are departing Manchester United with their contracts expiring.

It paves the way for Erik ten Hag to come in and begin work on overhauling the squad with a midfield signing a necessity. And who better than Frenkie de Jong for the role?

The Dutch midfielder played 59 times under Ten Hag for Ajax, scoring three goals and contributing four assists. The pair enjoyed great success together, winning the Eredivisie in 2019 as well as reaching the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League the same year.

The pair's past relationship bodes well for what could be an astute signing for the Red Devils if they can strike a deal for the Dutchman.

Barcelona may have reservations over bringing in both Rashford and Telles. Both haven't had seasons befitting to be a starter at Barca, with the English forward having perhaps his worst campaign of his career.

The Brazilian left-back is Luke Shaw's understudy and hasn't wrapped himself up in glory this season.

But financial complications at the Nou Camp mean Barca need to be tactile with their transfer operations. Perhaps they will see the chance to grab two players for the price of one too hard to turn down.

One thing is clear: Ten Hag is desiring a reunion with his former Ajax star at Manchester United.

