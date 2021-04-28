Create
Manchester United reignite interest in Barcelona superstar - Reports

Solskjaer is looking to bolster Manchester United
Solskjaer is looking to bolster Manchester United's attack
Adit Jaganathan
ANALYST
Modified 25 min ago
Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona superstar Ousmane Dembele in the summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been a long-term admirer of the Frenchman and is ready to restart his pursuit of the forward in June.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are willing to pay Barcelona €50 million to acquire the Frenchman's services. Barcelona are reportedly looking to cut their losses with Dembele, as the Frenchman has been deemed unreliable by the board due to his terrible injury record.

The Red Devils were interested in bringing Dembele to Old Trafford last summer, but a deal failed to materialize. Manchester United are not the only club interested in the forward, with Juventus and Liverpool both keen on signing him as well.

Dembele has made 37 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona this season, in a relatively injury-free campaign for the Frenchman. Manager Ronald Koeman has shown faith in the forward this season, giving him multiple starts during a testing campaign.

Barcelona may have no choice but to sell Dembele to Manchester United

Barcelona
Barcelona's primary objective is to extend Lionel Messi's contract

Although Dembele has made a marked improvement in his appearances and contribution this season, Barcelona are still willing to sell the Frenchman in order to alleviate the financial load that they are currently experiencing.

The club are aware that the forward is one of the few players that would fetch them a respectable amount of money in the summer because of his quality. Manchester United will be offering the Blaugrana a lifeline by offering €50 million for the forward.

Barcelona are also looking to move on the likes of Samuel Umtiti, Miralem Pjanic, Philippe Coutinho and Martin Braithwaite in a bid to raise funds for summer recruitments.

It was reported earlier this year that Barcelona president Joan Laporta would prioritise renewing Argentina superstar Lionel Messi's contract before the season ends.

The club president was reportedly willing to let go of some of the club's senior players and rely on youth academy graduates to free up funds in the summer. Barcelona are likely to depend on players like Ansu Fati, Pedri and Ilaix Moriba to usher the club into a new era.

Published 28 Apr 2021, 20:35 IST
EPL 2020-21 Manchester United Barcelona Ousmane Dembele EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
