Manchester United reignite interest in Barcelona superstar - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona superstar Ousmane Dembele in the summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been a long-term admirer of the Frenchman and is ready to restart his pursuit of the forward in June.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are willing to pay Barcelona €50 million to acquire the Frenchman's services. Barcelona are reportedly looking to cut their losses with Dembele, as the Frenchman has been deemed unreliable by the board due to his terrible injury record.

The Red Devils were interested in bringing Dembele to Old Trafford last summer, but a deal failed to materialize. Manchester United are not the only club interested in the forward, with Juventus and Liverpool both keen on signing him as well.

📝Manchester United and Juventus are in front row for the signing of Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, he could be signed for in the region of £45 million, Liverpool and PSG are slightly interested [@CmdotCom_En] #mufc #ousmanedembele — United Fan Zone (@unitedfanzone_) April 25, 2021

Dembele has made 37 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona this season, in a relatively injury-free campaign for the Frenchman. Manager Ronald Koeman has shown faith in the forward this season, giving him multiple starts during a testing campaign.

Barcelona may have no choice but to sell Dembele to Manchester United

Barcelona's primary objective is to extend Lionel Messi's contract

Although Dembele has made a marked improvement in his appearances and contribution this season, Barcelona are still willing to sell the Frenchman in order to alleviate the financial load that they are currently experiencing.

The club are aware that the forward is one of the few players that would fetch them a respectable amount of money in the summer because of his quality. Manchester United will be offering the Blaugrana a lifeline by offering €50 million for the forward.

Barcelona are also looking to move on the likes of Samuel Umtiti, Miralem Pjanic, Philippe Coutinho and Martin Braithwaite in a bid to raise funds for summer recruitments.

It was reported earlier this year that Barcelona president Joan Laporta would prioritise renewing Argentina superstar Lionel Messi's contract before the season ends.

The club president was reportedly willing to let go of some of the club's senior players and rely on youth academy graduates to free up funds in the summer. Barcelona are likely to depend on players like Ansu Fati, Pedri and Ilaix Moriba to usher the club into a new era.

🎙@FabrizioRomano on @podcastherewego: “Around Laporta and Barcelona they are really really confident (about Messi). But as @marcelobechler said 'Many clubs are prepared in case he won't extended the contract.' For sure PSG are one of the clubs intentioned to try." #PSG #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/v2JN7yWQLV — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) April 28, 2021