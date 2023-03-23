Manchester United are pushing 2 first-team stars to sign new contracts despite ownership uncertainties - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly pushing for Marcus Rashford and David de Gea to sign new deals at the club amid a possible change in ownership. The Red Devils want to secure the future of their star players as they are a part of Erik ten Hag's plans.

As per a report in the Manchester Evening News, Rashford and De Gea will be entering the final 12 months of their contract and club want to tie them down to a longer deal. The club activated their one-year extension earlier this season and are in talks over a new deal.

Rashford has interest from PSG and the Ligue 1 side are keen on signing him in the summer. However, the Englishman is reportedly keen on staying at Old Trafford and becoming a club legend.

De Gea has been in good touch and has beaten off Dean Henderson's challenge for the #1 shirt. The latter forced a loan to Nottingham Forest and the Spaniard is willing to stay on at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United star to stay at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that he wants Marcus Rashford to stay at Manchester United. He believes the Englishman has what it takes to succeed at Old Trafford and is giving his best this season.

The Red Devils manager said:

"The last I can't answer, it is confidential about talks between clubs and players. I think he understands Man United is his club, that's first, and also in this environment, in this team, he is playing his best football. He is improving and that is about him. Because he is working on the good things, he is giving 100 per cent energy and he has a good plan and I think also in this team he can bring his qualities."

He added:

"So this team can help him be in the right position to score goals when he is good at. This team is constructed like this so that his qualities come in front. So I think he knows that but, definitely, he is important for us. If we want to get the success we want, we need him. I hope that all our players can (generate) interest from clubs because that means we do a good job and the team is outperforming so that is what we are aiming for. Then I would say this is the best place to be because we want to construct the best team, first in England, then in Europe and then the world."

Rashford has scored 14 goals in 26 Premier League matches this season.

