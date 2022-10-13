Manchester United pushing defender to sign new contract amid interest from Barcelona - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly pursuing Portuguese right-back Diogo Dalot, who is on the radar of Barcelona, to sign a contract extension.

Dalot, 23, joined the Red Devils on a five-year deal from Porto for a fee of £19.8 million in the summer of 2018. Despite an underwhelming start to his career in Manchester, he has established himself as a crucial squad member over the past two campaigns.

An all-round full-back with considerable offensive capabilities, Dalot recently demoted Aaron Wan-Bissaka to the bench with his consistent performances under Erik ten Hag. He has contributed two assists in 11 matches across all competitions in the ongoing season.

According to journalist Jacque Talbot, Manchester United are open to offering Dalot a new deal to extend his stay at Old Trafford. Although the player is inclined to accept the extension, he has offers on the table from Barcelona, AC Milan and two other Serie A clubs.

Dalot is said to be interested in coming to a decision after the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to maximize value.

Meanwhile, according to Fichajes, Barcelona are keen to sign Dalot on a free transfer next summer to bolster their defensive ranks.

The Blaugrana were eager to address the problem down the right-hand side of their defense during the summer transfer window. However, the club failed to sign priority target Juan Foyth from Villarreal and settled for Hector Bellerin on a Bosman move on deadline day.

Overall, Dalot has registered one goal and five assists in 76 appearances across all competitions for the record Premier League winners.

Manchester United will next face Omonia at Old Trafford in their fourth UEFA Europa League Group E fixture on Thursday (13 October).

Barcelona interested in signing Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

According to SPORT, Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester United star Marcus Rashford on a free transfer in the summer of 2023.

Rashford, 24, is set to become a free agent next summer as his contract with the Red Devils runs out in June 2023. However, he is expected to be offered a one-year contract extension due to his form.

A versatile forward renowned for his pace and directness, Rashford endured a difficult time last season, registering just five goals and two assists in 32 matches. However, he has already bettered those numbers this campaign, netting five goals and contributing three assists in nine appearances across all competitions for the club.

