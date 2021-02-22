Manchester United to put Jadon Sancho signing on hold to pursue other targets: Reports

According to The Athletic, Manchester United have put their pursuit of Jadon Sancho on hold as they look to pursue other targets. The Red Devils have now prioritized signing a center-back and a striker over the sought-after English winger.

The decision made by the Premier League giants might be a risky one as they look set to miss out on one of the most promising youngsters in the game. The financial impact of the coronavirus combined with an underwhelming season sees Borussia Dortmund willing to sell Sancho for a lesser price than they demanded last season. The Bundesliga side were asking for a fee closer to £120 million last summer but would reportedly sell for around £80 million this time around.

Jadon Sancho was Manchester United's top target in the summer transfer window last year, but a significant difference in the valuation of the 20-year-old between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United saw the move fall through. It was expected that the Englishman would remain Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's primary target in the coming window, but reports now claim that the Red Devils look set to cool interest in the Englishman.

Manchester United need a center-back and a striker this summer

It is understandable that Manchester United have decided to prioritize the need for a centre-back and a striker above a right-winger. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have been far too vulnerable at the back this season which has cost them valuable points in the league.

The Red Devils have scored the most goals in the Premier League this season but have conceded more than twice as many goals as league leaders Manchester City.

53 - Manchester United have scored 53 goals in 25 games in the Premier League this term – their most at this stage of a top-flight campaign since the 2012-13 season (60), which was the last time they won the title. Expressive. pic.twitter.com/yih4KTZkxO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 21, 2021

The Old Trafford outfit also need a long-term option upfront as they currently have an out-of-form Anthony Martial and an aging Edinson Cavani as their striking options.

With seven draws in the league this season, Manchester United have found themselves in need of an odd goal to clinch all three points. Bringing in a younger and more agile striker would do the side a world of good as they look to get back to the glory days.

Solskjaer still has Sancho in his sights and would not turn down an opportunity to sign the winger, but with other positions in a more dire need of improvement, a decision has been made. The arrival of Amad Diallo from Atalanta in the summer and the ever-developing Mason Greenwood as options on the right-wing has reduced the desperation for Sancho's services at Manchester United.

Sancho initially struggled for form at Dortmund this season but has come alive for the Black and Yellows since the turn of the year, scoring 10 goals and providing 12 assists in all competitions in the 2020-21 campaign.