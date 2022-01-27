Manchester United put search for new manager on hold - Reports

Manchester United's board have temporarily halted their search for a new permanent manager for next season, according to The Sun. The reason behind the same is Ralf Rangnick's credible start as interim manager.

Rangnick was appointed as United's interim manager following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November. The 63-year-old tactician was given until the end of the current season to get the club back competing following a string of poor results under Solskjaer.

As things stand, the United board have been impressed by Rangnick's style of management. Despite not having scintillating performances under his tenure, the club hierarchy are quite happy with how the German has steadied the ship and the dressing room.

Under Rangnick, the Red Devils have won five out of eight league matches and have also made it through to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Ralf Rangnick has also done a successful job in man-managing a squad filled with superstar players. The former RB Leipzig manager showed guts when he decided to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo when Manchester United were 2-0 up against Brentford.

Rangnick also made important substitutes in their game against West Ham United at the weekend. He brought on Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani, who were all involved in their injury-time winner.

Manchester United are currently fourth in the Premier League standings, having amassed 38 points from 22 games. United have entered the top four for the first time since the appointment of Ralf Rangnick.

Champions League qualification will play nicely in the hands of Rangnick if he wants to get the United job on a permanent basis. Prior to his appointment, the 63-year-old manager was only seen as a bridge between Solskjaer and the new permanent manager.

Ralf Rangnick will be open to becoming the permanent manager of Manchester United

Back in December, Ralf Rangnick revealed that he would not mind becoming the permanent manager of Manchester United if given the chance. He was quoted as saying:

"Right now, I'm fully aware they might be looking for a new manager. If they will then speak with me about that we will see. Maybe if they ask my opinion and everything goes well and we develop the team I might even make the same recommendation to the board that I did at Leipzig twice when I recommended it might be a good idea to keep working with me for one year."

Various names have been linked with the Manchester United vacancy, including Mauricio Pochettino, Erik Ten Hag and Brendan Rodgers.

If the club decides to hire a new permanent manager, Ralf Rangnick is expected to take an advisory role at the club for the next two seasons.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava