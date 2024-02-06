Manchester United put surprise price tag on Jadon Sancho after forward was loaned out to Borussia Dortmund - Reports

Manchester United will demand £40 to £50 million to let go of Jadon Sancho in the summer, according to Football Insider.

The England international was loaned out to his former side, Borussia Dortmund, in January after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag. After the Dutch tactician failed to include Sancho in the 3-1 loss at Arsenal in September 2023 for training-related issues, the attacker hit back, claiming this was untrue.

He went on a rant via his X account but later deleted the post. However, the 23-year-old failed to make peace with Ten Hag and made just three Premier League appearances this season, racking up a total game time of 76 minutes.

Following Sancho's return to Germany, he's appeared thrice in the Bundesliga and managed two assists. However, the price tag quoted by Football Insider may seem exorbitant for a player who has failed to live up to expectations.

He moved to Manchester United for a reported £73 million in 2021 and played 82 matches for the club across competitions. From those appearances, the attacker has scored just 12 goals and provided six assists.

The aforementioned report also claims that it is unlikely Borussia Dortmund will sign Sancho on a permanent basis in the summer. A future at Old Trafford for the English winger seems out of the question at the moment.

Michail Antonio admits he's fond of Manchester United striker

Rasmus Hojlund

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has admitted that he's fond of Rasmus Hojlund despite the latter's slow start to life at Old Trafford. The Denmark international has bagged just four Premier League goals in 18 matches so far.

However, Antonio believes that the 21-year-old brings so much more to the table than just his goalscoring attributes. The Hammers' attacker told Sky Sports after Hojlund scored in Manchester United's 3-0 win against West Ham on Sunday, February 4 (via Manchester World):

"I liked what I saw at the beginning of the season. People only rate strikers on scoring goals but it's not just about that, it's what you bring to the team as well. He brings that physicality, he can get other people involved, a willing runner and now he's scoring the goals."

“The goal he scored yesterday [Sunday] was quality. The fake shot to drag it to his right foot, a great strike through the ball. I really rate him."

Hojlund was signed from Atalanta last summer for a reported €73.9 million. Overall, he's played 28 matches for Manchester United across competitions, bagging 10 goals and two assists.