Manchester United reach agreement with Premier League club over deal for 25-year-old: Reports

Nottingham Forest have reportedly agreed to a deal with Manchester United to sign England goalkeeper Dean Henderson on a season-long loan.

The Athletic have claimed that the deal is subject to a medical and that Forest will be paying Henderson's full salary for the duration of his stay at the City Ground.

Henderson enjoyed an incredibly successful two-year loan spell at Sheffield United. This included 36 appearances for the Blades in their first season back in the Premier League in the 2019-20 season.

The shot-stopper then returned to Old Trafford and signed a new five-year contract. He had hopes of becoming the new Manchester United number one, as well as replacing Jordan Pickford as England's first-choice keeper.

However, David de Gea's career revival has limited Henderson's game time at the Red Devils to the point where he failed to make a single Premier League appearance last term. The 25-year-old fell out of contention for a spot in Gareth Southgate's Three Lions side in the process.

Henderson looks set to replace the immensely popular Brice Samba. The Congolese has told the newly promoted side that he will not sign a new contract and wants to leave the club this summer.

Samba was a key part of Forest's first promotion back to the Premier League for the first time since 1999, so Henderson will have some mighty big boots to fill at the East Midlands club.

Manchester United reportedly target Championship goalkeeper to replace Dean Henderson

Henderson's imminent departure would leave Erik ten Hag short in the goalkeeping department. 36-year-old Tom Heaton is the only other senior shot-stopper left at the club apart from De Gea.

According to GOAL, United are targeting Watford's Daniel Bachmann to become the club's backup goalkeeper. The report claims that the Hornets are seeking around £4 million for the Austrian international.

The 27-year-old played 12 times in the Premier League last season as Watford were ultimately relegated from the English top flight once again.

Bachmann believes he can become the Red Devils cup goalkeeper during the upcoming campaign. However, he would have to accept rare starts due to the excellence of De Gea over recent years.

The report also claims that Bachmann is one of a number of targets this summer, with United still yet to make a signing during the current window.

