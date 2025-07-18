Manchester United reach agreement to sign Bryan Mbuemo; transfer fees and other details involved in deal comes to light: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford. The Red Devils have finally secured their top target after weeks of negotiations.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, a £71 million deal has been agreed between Manchester United and Brentford. The London side will be getting £65 million in guaranteed fee across four installments, with another £6 million in add-ons.

Mbeumo has insisted on joining Manchester United since the Red Devils showed interest earlier this year. The report adds that the bid accepted by Brentford was the fourth offer sent by United this summer.

They started with a £45 million plus £10 million offer, before launching £55 million plus £7.5 million bid. Brentford were then offered £65 million plus £5 million earlier this week, before they finally accepting the fourth bid today.

Tottenham were also keen on signing Mbeumo and their interest strengthened after they appointed Thomas Frank as the new manager. He wanted to take the right-winger across London, and Jamie O'Hara urged him to make it the first move he made at the club. He told Grosvenor Sport :

“Thomas Frank’s first order of business should be to hijack Bryan Mbeumo’s move to Manchester Utd. Tottenham need to do everything they can to get Mbeumo off United’s hands and reunite him with Frank; he’d be an unbelievable signing, he has everything Spurs need."

However, Mbeumo was set on a move to Old Trafford and is now expected to become United's third signing of the summer. Ruben Amorim brought in Matheus Cunha swiftly after the Premier League season ended, before adding Diego Leon from Cerro Porteno.

Bryan Mbeumo was urged to pick Manchester United over Tottenham by Lee Sharpe

Lee Sharpe spoke to Aceodds earlier this summer and sent a clear message to Bryan Mbeumo. He claimed that Manchester United were the best option for the winger, though Tottenham play the UEFA Champions League next season and appointed his former manager, Thomas Frank.

Sharpe said:

“It will be a really tough decision for Mbeumo. To go to Tottenham, playing in the Champions League with the manager you have been playing under and trusts you, knows your game and personality which makes the transition a lot easier. But there is only one Manchester United and the opportunity to play for Man United doesn’t come along many times in your career, and maybe even not at all. I understand that Tottenham are playing in Europe, and might seem like a better option to him, with a manager he knows. But I think that if he can be a part of this rebuild and do well, he will never look back.”

Fabrizio Romano has since reported that Bryan Mbeumo will be signing a five-year deal at Manchester United until 2030, with the option of another season.

