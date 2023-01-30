Manchester United reach agreement to sign Cardiff City striker: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal with Cardiff City to sign teenage wonderkid Gabriele Biancheri. The 16-year-old has completed a medical with the Red Devils and will sign a professional contract when he turns 17.

According to Metro, Biancheri will sign on scholarship terms once the deal is concluded. He is eligible to play for Wales, England and Italy and has attracted interest from United and Chelsea.

Former Cardiff academy chief David Hughes was appointed as Manchester United's Professional Development Phase coach in July last year. He is believed to have aided the pursuit of Biancheri.

The teenage striker has been impressive for Cardiff's U18s, scoring seven goals in 12 games this season. Biancheri scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists for Cardiff's U16s last season.

He made his debut for the U21s debut in December. He has represented Wales at youth level, but England and Italy are taking notice. The teenager is pacey, energetic, and sharp, he can play across the frontline and in a number 10 role.

Manchester United have been keen to bolster their attacking options following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last November. They signed Wout Weghorst on loan from EFL Championship side Burnley earlier this month.

Biancheri is unlikely to become part of the Red Devils' senior team for quite a while but will join an academy that is renowned for developing top talent. The likes of Marcus Rashford, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs, among others, made their way through the United youth system.

Manchester United will not allow Victor Lindelof to leave this month

The Red Devils rule out Lindelof departure.

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has struggled for game time this season. The Swede has featured 15 times across competitions and has been unable to displace Ten Hag's preferred duo Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid made contact with United over potentially signing Lindelof. However, the Italian journalist claims that the Red Devils are not interested in allowing him to depart on loan or permanently this month.

Ten Hag wants a squad that can fight on all fronts as they still participate in four competitions. Manchester United's strength in depth will be vital as Ten Hag aims to lead the club to a trophy for the first time since 2017.

Lindelof joined United from Benfica in 2017 for €35 million. He has made 211 appearances since, scoring three goals and providing six assists. The Swedish defender's contract with the Red Devils expires in 2024.

