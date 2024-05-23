Manchester United have reportedly set sights on signing 19-year-old Argentine defender, Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors. The Red Devils are said to be keen on signing the youngster as a replacement for Raphael Varane.

As per a report by journalist Jonathan Riniti in El Crack Depoertivo, Manchester United are willing to activate the €25 million-rated release clause in Anselmino's contract with Boca Juniors. They are looking to beat Chelsea to the signing of the pacy defender.

The report adds that the Red Devils have been tracking the 19-year-old since the start of this year and are willing to get the deal done. Argentine outlet Planeta Boca Juniors have also claimed that Manchester United are keeping tabs on the teenager and added that they would make an offer above the release clause if needed.

Raphael Varane's contract with Manchester United expires this summer and the Red Devils are keen on signing a replacement ahead of the next season. Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire also face uncertain futures at Old Trafford.

Raphael Varane announces Manchester United exit

Raphael Varane has already announced that he will be leaving Manchester United at the end of the season. The Frenchman has played 94 matches for the Red Devils since joining them from Real Madrid in 2021.

Announcing his decision, Varane told the fans via the club's official website:

"To you guys, supporters of ManUtd, it has been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wear that shirt. The first time I went to Old Trafford as a Man United player was insane. The atmosphere was amazing. I fell in love with the club, with the fans. You have to play for ManUtd to understand what that represents. For my kids, it's home here. It is going to be a special place for me for life."

He added:

"When the fans go to Wembley it's something they remember for life," he added, ahead of our latest trip to the national stadium on 25 May, to face Manchester City in the Emirates FA Cup final. To share that moment with them [winning the Carabao Cup last season] was absolutely amazing. Despite the fact we have had a difficult season, I am very positive for the future. The new owners are coming with a clear plan and a great strategy. I will see you at Old Trafford to say goodbye in the last home game this season. And it's going to be a very emotional day for me, for sure."

Varane has one match left to play for the Red Devils – the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday, May 25.